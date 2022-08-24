QQQ   315.01 (+0.29%)
AAPL   167.53 (+0.18%)
MSFT   275.79 (-0.24%)
META   163.26 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   113.69 (-0.15%)
AMZN   133.80 (+0.13%)
TSLA   891.29 (+0.22%)
NVDA   172.22 (+0.24%)
NIO   18.87 (+3.17%)
BABA   92.52 (+2.99%)
AMD   92.73 (+0.26%)
T   18.01 (-0.28%)
MU   58.31 (+0.78%)
CGC   3.89 (+13.08%)
F   15.52 (+1.31%)
GE   76.74 (+0.84%)
DIS   116.41 (+1.35%)
AMC   9.58 (+0.21%)
PYPL   93.76 (+0.60%)
PFE   47.43 (-1.21%)
NFLX   229.61 (+2.25%)
QQQ   315.01 (+0.29%)
AAPL   167.53 (+0.18%)
MSFT   275.79 (-0.24%)
META   163.26 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   113.69 (-0.15%)
AMZN   133.80 (+0.13%)
TSLA   891.29 (+0.22%)
NVDA   172.22 (+0.24%)
NIO   18.87 (+3.17%)
BABA   92.52 (+2.99%)
AMD   92.73 (+0.26%)
T   18.01 (-0.28%)
MU   58.31 (+0.78%)
CGC   3.89 (+13.08%)
F   15.52 (+1.31%)
GE   76.74 (+0.84%)
DIS   116.41 (+1.35%)
AMC   9.58 (+0.21%)
PYPL   93.76 (+0.60%)
PFE   47.43 (-1.21%)
NFLX   229.61 (+2.25%)
QQQ   315.01 (+0.29%)
AAPL   167.53 (+0.18%)
MSFT   275.79 (-0.24%)
META   163.26 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   113.69 (-0.15%)
AMZN   133.80 (+0.13%)
TSLA   891.29 (+0.22%)
NVDA   172.22 (+0.24%)
NIO   18.87 (+3.17%)
BABA   92.52 (+2.99%)
AMD   92.73 (+0.26%)
T   18.01 (-0.28%)
MU   58.31 (+0.78%)
CGC   3.89 (+13.08%)
F   15.52 (+1.31%)
GE   76.74 (+0.84%)
DIS   116.41 (+1.35%)
AMC   9.58 (+0.21%)
PYPL   93.76 (+0.60%)
PFE   47.43 (-1.21%)
NFLX   229.61 (+2.25%)
QQQ   315.01 (+0.29%)
AAPL   167.53 (+0.18%)
MSFT   275.79 (-0.24%)
META   163.26 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   113.69 (-0.15%)
AMZN   133.80 (+0.13%)
TSLA   891.29 (+0.22%)
NVDA   172.22 (+0.24%)
NIO   18.87 (+3.17%)
BABA   92.52 (+2.99%)
AMD   92.73 (+0.26%)
T   18.01 (-0.28%)
MU   58.31 (+0.78%)
CGC   3.89 (+13.08%)
F   15.52 (+1.31%)
GE   76.74 (+0.84%)
DIS   116.41 (+1.35%)
AMC   9.58 (+0.21%)
PYPL   93.76 (+0.60%)
PFE   47.43 (-1.21%)
NFLX   229.61 (+2.25%)

Amazon to shutter virtual health care service Amazon Care

Wed., August 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is shutting down the hybrid virtual, in-home care service it’s spent years developing, a surprising move that underscores the challenges it faces as it moves into health care.

The service, called Amazon Care, will end by Dec. 31, according to an email sent to staff by Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services.

Amazon Care was launched in 2019 for Seattle-based Amazon’s Washington state employees, who served as trial users before the company made it available last year to its workers in all 50 states.

The service connects patients virtually with doctors and nurses who can provide treatment 24 hours a day. It does not have physical locations, but offers in-person services for things like vaccinations and flu testing in several cities, including Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Amazon’s decision to pull the plug on Amazon Care is even more surprising given the company said in February it was planning to expand the in-person care service to include 20 additional cities. Last summer, Amazon also began offering the service to private employers nationwide.

In the email sent to staff, Lindsay wrote that Amazon listened to feedback from employers and worked to improve Amazon Care.

“However, despite these efforts, we’ve determined that Amazon Care isn’t the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers,” Lindsay wrote.

He added that Amazon Care "is not a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers we have been targeting, and wasn’t going to work long-term.”

An Amazon spokesperson declined to say how many people will lose their jobs because of the shutdown of Amazon Care.

Amazon Care isn’t the company’s first failed health effort. The tech and retail giant was also part of a short-lived collaboration with JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway to improve health care costs. The three corporate giants formed an independent company called Haven to focus on improving care and manage expenses, but it dissolved last year.


Despite the setbacks, Amazon hasn't relented on its focus on healthcare. Last month, it announced plans to spend $3.9 billion to buy the primary care organization One Medical, a membership-based service that offers virtual care as well as in-person visits. As of March, One Medical had about 767,000 members and 188 medical offices in 25 markets.

Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, said given that Amazon is now investing in other areas of health, it is taking a more aggressive stance on exiting things that are not delivering results.

“The closure underlines how hard making inroads into the health market is,” Saunders said. “It serves as a warning that even with acquisitions, Amazon’s bid to shake up the sector will be incredibly difficult and possibly expensive.”

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.