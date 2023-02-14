Amazon unit Zoox tests robotaxi on California city's streets

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,136.13 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,089.27 (-0.46%)
QQQ   306.75 (+0.74%)
AAPL   153.20 (-0.42%)
MSFT   272.17 (+0.31%)
META   179.48 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   94.68 (+0.07%)
AMZN   99.70 (+0.16%)
TSLA   209.25 (+7.51%)
NVDA   229.71 (+5.43%)
NIO   10.31 (+0.00%)
BABA   104.22 (-0.54%)
AMD   85.95 (+3.39%)
T   19.15 (-0.57%)
F   12.97 (-0.92%)
MU   62.07 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.32 (+1.31%)
GE   83.54 (+1.04%)
DIS   107.66 (+0.00%)
AMC   4.50 (-3.85%)
PFE   43.72 (-0.61%)
PYPL   77.26 (-2.76%)
NFLX   359.96 (+0.39%)
S&P 500   4,136.13 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,089.27 (-0.46%)
QQQ   306.75 (+0.74%)
AAPL   153.20 (-0.42%)
MSFT   272.17 (+0.31%)
META   179.48 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   94.68 (+0.07%)
AMZN   99.70 (+0.16%)
TSLA   209.25 (+7.51%)
NVDA   229.71 (+5.43%)
NIO   10.31 (+0.00%)
BABA   104.22 (-0.54%)
AMD   85.95 (+3.39%)
T   19.15 (-0.57%)
F   12.97 (-0.92%)
MU   62.07 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.32 (+1.31%)
GE   83.54 (+1.04%)
DIS   107.66 (+0.00%)
AMC   4.50 (-3.85%)
PFE   43.72 (-0.61%)
PYPL   77.26 (-2.76%)
NFLX   359.96 (+0.39%)
S&P 500   4,136.13 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,089.27 (-0.46%)
QQQ   306.75 (+0.74%)
AAPL   153.20 (-0.42%)
MSFT   272.17 (+0.31%)
META   179.48 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   94.68 (+0.07%)
AMZN   99.70 (+0.16%)
TSLA   209.25 (+7.51%)
NVDA   229.71 (+5.43%)
NIO   10.31 (+0.00%)
BABA   104.22 (-0.54%)
AMD   85.95 (+3.39%)
T   19.15 (-0.57%)
F   12.97 (-0.92%)
MU   62.07 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.32 (+1.31%)
GE   83.54 (+1.04%)
DIS   107.66 (+0.00%)
AMC   4.50 (-3.85%)
PFE   43.72 (-0.61%)
PYPL   77.26 (-2.76%)
NFLX   359.96 (+0.39%)
S&P 500   4,136.13 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,089.27 (-0.46%)
QQQ   306.75 (+0.74%)
AAPL   153.20 (-0.42%)
MSFT   272.17 (+0.31%)
META   179.48 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   94.68 (+0.07%)
AMZN   99.70 (+0.16%)
TSLA   209.25 (+7.51%)
NVDA   229.71 (+5.43%)
NIO   10.31 (+0.00%)
BABA   104.22 (-0.54%)
AMD   85.95 (+3.39%)
T   19.15 (-0.57%)
F   12.97 (-0.92%)
MU   62.07 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.32 (+1.31%)
GE   83.54 (+1.04%)
DIS   107.66 (+0.00%)
AMC   4.50 (-3.85%)
PFE   43.72 (-0.61%)
PYPL   77.26 (-2.76%)
NFLX   359.96 (+0.39%)

Amazon unit Zoox tests robotaxi on California city's streets

Tue., February 14, 2023 | Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer

This photo provided by Zoox, Inc. shows a Zoox, a self-driving vehicle in Foster City, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 . The self-driving vehicle company owned by Amazon says it has successfully carried passengers on public roads. Zoox said the company conducted the first run of its four-person “robotaxi” on Feb. 11 with employees on board. (Zoox, Inc. via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Zoox, a self-driving vehicle company owned by Amazon, says it has successfully carried passengers on public roads — a development that helps the California company inch closer to bringing the vehicle to the general public.

The company conducted the first run of its four-person “robotaxi” with employees on board Saturday, the Amazon subsidiary said Monday.

The vehicle, which doesn’t have a steering wheel or pedals, ran a mile-long (1.6-kilometer) route between two Zoox buildings at the company’s headquarters in Foster City, California. The carriage-style interior of the vehicle has two benches that face each other. It measures just under 12 feet (3.7 meters) long, about a foot (a third of a meter) shorter than a standard Mini Cooper and can travel up to 35 miles per hour (56 kph).

Zoox, which was founded in 2014 and bought by Seattle-based Amazon six years later, says its vehicle can navigate roads and avoid collisions. Before Saturday's test, the company said it completed testing on private roads and got necessary approvals from California’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

With the test now completed, Zoox says its planning to launch a shuttle service exclusively for its employees.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report
Elon Musk's Next Move Cover

Recent Videos

Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald’s Stock?
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald's Stock?
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: