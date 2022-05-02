Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune

S&P 500   4,107.06 (-0.60%)
DOW   32,783.25 (-0.59%)
QQQ   311.00 (-0.72%)
AAPL   153.74 (-2.48%)
MSFT   278.16 (+0.23%)
FB   204.37 (+1.95%)
GOOGL   2,283.16 (+0.04%)
AMZN   2,404.61 (-3.26%)
TSLA   870.59 (-0.02%)
NVDA   188.67 (+1.73%)
BABA   99.59 (+2.57%)
NIO   16.91 (+1.26%)
AMD   86.73 (+1.41%)
CGC   5.96 (+4.38%)
MU   68.64 (+0.66%)
T   18.89 (+0.16%)
GE   73.67 (-1.18%)
F   13.92 (-1.69%)
DIS   111.59 (-0.04%)
AMC   14.69 (-3.99%)
PFE   47.84 (-2.51%)
PYPL   89.12 (+1.35%)
NFLX   195.50 (+2.70%)
S&P 500   4,107.06 (-0.60%)
DOW   32,783.25 (-0.59%)
QQQ   311.00 (-0.72%)
AAPL   153.74 (-2.48%)
MSFT   278.16 (+0.23%)
FB   204.37 (+1.95%)
GOOGL   2,283.16 (+0.04%)
AMZN   2,404.61 (-3.26%)
TSLA   870.59 (-0.02%)
NVDA   188.67 (+1.73%)
BABA   99.59 (+2.57%)
NIO   16.91 (+1.26%)
AMD   86.73 (+1.41%)
CGC   5.96 (+4.38%)
MU   68.64 (+0.66%)
T   18.89 (+0.16%)
GE   73.67 (-1.18%)
F   13.92 (-1.69%)
DIS   111.59 (-0.04%)
AMC   14.69 (-3.99%)
PFE   47.84 (-2.51%)
PYPL   89.12 (+1.35%)
NFLX   195.50 (+2.70%)
S&P 500   4,107.06 (-0.60%)
DOW   32,783.25 (-0.59%)
QQQ   311.00 (-0.72%)
AAPL   153.74 (-2.48%)
MSFT   278.16 (+0.23%)
FB   204.37 (+1.95%)
GOOGL   2,283.16 (+0.04%)
AMZN   2,404.61 (-3.26%)
TSLA   870.59 (-0.02%)
NVDA   188.67 (+1.73%)
BABA   99.59 (+2.57%)
NIO   16.91 (+1.26%)
AMD   86.73 (+1.41%)
CGC   5.96 (+4.38%)
MU   68.64 (+0.66%)
T   18.89 (+0.16%)
GE   73.67 (-1.18%)
F   13.92 (-1.69%)
DIS   111.59 (-0.04%)
AMC   14.69 (-3.99%)
PFE   47.84 (-2.51%)
PYPL   89.12 (+1.35%)
NFLX   195.50 (+2.70%)
S&P 500   4,107.06 (-0.60%)
DOW   32,783.25 (-0.59%)
QQQ   311.00 (-0.72%)
AAPL   153.74 (-2.48%)
MSFT   278.16 (+0.23%)
FB   204.37 (+1.95%)
GOOGL   2,283.16 (+0.04%)
AMZN   2,404.61 (-3.26%)
TSLA   870.59 (-0.02%)
NVDA   188.67 (+1.73%)
BABA   99.59 (+2.57%)
NIO   16.91 (+1.26%)
AMD   86.73 (+1.41%)
CGC   5.96 (+4.38%)
MU   68.64 (+0.66%)
T   18.89 (+0.16%)
GE   73.67 (-1.18%)
F   13.92 (-1.69%)
DIS   111.59 (-0.04%)
AMC   14.69 (-3.99%)
PFE   47.84 (-2.51%)
PYPL   89.12 (+1.35%)
NFLX   195.50 (+2.70%)

Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune

Monday, May 2, 2022 | Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer

Christian Smalls
Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon facility on Staten Island in New York, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Amazon and the nascent group that successfully organized the company’s first-ever U.S. union are headed for a rematch Monday, May 2, 2022, when a federal labor board will tally votes cast by warehouse workers in yet another election on Staten Island. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Amazon warehouse workers overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Monday, dealing a blow to organizers who last month pulled off the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history.

This time around, warehouse workers cast 618 votes — or about 62% — against the union, giving Amazon enough support to fend off a second labor win and raise questions as to whether the first victory was just a fluke.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees the process, 380 workers — or 38% — voted in favor of the grassroots union. Turnout was about 61%, with about 1,600 workers were eligible to vote, according to a voter list provided by Amazon.

The few ballots that were challenged by either Amazon or the ALU were not enough to sway the outcome. Both parties may file objections to the election by next Monday.

A separate election held last month gave a nascent group of organizers known as the Amazon Labor Union a surprise victory when workers at a different Staten Island facility voted in favor of unionizing. That was a first for Amazon in the U.S.

Monday's defeat will surely sting. A second labor win was expected to fuel more organizing at the nation's second largest employer, and cement the power and influence of the ALU.

But despite the momentum following the group’s prior win, it was unclear if it could replicate its success. Organizers said they had lost some support at the warehouse after filing for an election in February because they directed more energy to the nearby facility that voted to unionize last month. There were also fewer organizers who worked in this facility - roughly 10, compared to the nearly 30 employed at the other warehouse.

The same obstacles that plagued the effort the first time, including Amazon’s aggressive anti-union tactics, were at play again. In the lead-up to the election, Amazon continued to hold mandatory meetings to persuade its workers to reject the union effort, posted anti-union flyers and launched a website urging workers to “vote NO.”


“Right now, the ALU is trying to come between our relationship with you,” a post on the website reads. “They think they can do a better job advocating for you than you are doing for yourself.”

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel had said in a statement its employees choice whether or not they want to join a union. But “as a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees,” Nantel said. “Our focus remains on working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work.”

Regardless of the Monday's outcome, it was bound to be a tough road ahead for the ALU. Amazon has disputed the first election, arguing in a filing with the NLRB that the vote was tainted by organizers and by the board’s regional office in Brooklyn that oversaw the election. The company says it wants a redo election, but pro-union experts believe it’s an effort to delay contract negotiations and potentially blunt some of the organizing momentum. A separate NLRB regional office in the Southwest will hold a hearing later this month over the company’s objections.

Meanwhile, the final outcome of a separate union election in Bessemer, Alabama, is still up in the air with 416 outstanding challenged ballots hanging in the balance. Hearings to review those ballots are expected to begin in the coming weeks.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.