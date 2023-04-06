Amazon's $1.7B iRobot purchase faces UK antitrust scrutiny

S&P 500   4,090.38
DOW   33,482.72
QQQ   315.92
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Biden To Unleash "Choke Point" Operation On America? (Ad)
Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher? 
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge
50% Retracement Level Remerging for the S&P 500
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
S&P 500   4,090.38
DOW   33,482.72
QQQ   315.92
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Biden To Unleash "Choke Point" Operation On America? (Ad)
Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher? 
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge
50% Retracement Level Remerging for the S&P 500
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
S&P 500   4,090.38
DOW   33,482.72
QQQ   315.92
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Biden To Unleash "Choke Point" Operation On America? (Ad)
Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher? 
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge
50% Retracement Level Remerging for the S&P 500
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
S&P 500   4,090.38
DOW   33,482.72
QQQ   315.92
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Biden To Unleash "Choke Point" Operation On America? (Ad)
Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher? 
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge
50% Retracement Level Remerging for the S&P 500
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support

Amazon's $1.7B iRobot purchase faces UK antitrust scrutiny

Thu., April 6, 2023 | The Associated Press

An Amazon company logo is seen on the facade of a company's building in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany, on March 18, 2022. British antitrust regulators have started investigating Amazon's purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot, adding further scrutiny to the $1.7 billion deal. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday April 6, 2023 that it's considering whether the deal will result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators have started investigating Amazon's purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot, adding further scrutiny to the $1.7 billion deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it's considering whether the deal will result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom. In an initial step, the U.K. watchdog invited comments on the deal from “any interested party.”

The acquisition is already facing a review in the U.S. by the Federal Trade Commission amid worries about Amazon's growing market power. Consumer groups had voiced concerns after the deal was announced last year that it would further the e-commerce giant's dominance in the smart home market.

Amazon said it’s “working cooperatively with the relevant regulators in their review of the merger.”

Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot, which makes the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, said it “continues to work cooperatively with both the U.S. FTC and other regulatory agencies in their review of the Amazon-iRobot merger.”

Should you invest $1,000 in iRobot right now?

Before you consider iRobot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and iRobot wasn't on the list.

While iRobot currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover

Recent Videos

SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: