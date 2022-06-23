×
S&P 500   3,767.54 (+0.20%)
DOW   30,434.49 (-0.16%)
QQQ   281.77 (+0.39%)
AAPL   136.66 (+0.97%)
MSFT   255.37 (+0.88%)
META   156.43 (+0.37%)
GOOGL   2,229.22 (-0.02%)
AMZN   110.11 (+1.06%)
TSLA   700.02 (-1.16%)
NVDA   160.31 (-2.01%)
NIO   22.36 (-0.84%)
BABA   109.01 (+3.67%)
AMD   80.93 (-3.37%)
MU   55.44 (-1.60%)
CGC   3.47 (+3.89%)
T   20.12 (-0.98%)
GE   63.21 (-2.06%)
F   11.34 (-1.22%)
DIS   92.41 (-1.17%)
AMC   11.89 (-5.63%)
PFE   49.44 (+0.75%)
PYPL   72.21 (-1.04%)
NFLX   177.44 (-0.81%)
Amazon's Alexa could soon mimic voice of dead relatives

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | Associated Press

Amazon’s Alexa might soon replicate the voice of family members - even if they’re dead.

The capability, unveiled at Amazon’s Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas, is in development and would allow the virtual assistant to mimic the voice of a specific person based on a less than a minute of provided recording.

Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa, said at the event Wednesday that the desire behind the feature was to build greater trust in the interactions users have with Alexa by putting more “human attributes of empathy and affect.”

“These attributes have become even more important during the ongoing pandemic when so many of us have lost ones that we love,” Prasad said. “While AI can’t eliminate that pain of loss, it can definitely make their memories last.”

In a video played by Amazon at the event, a young child asks “Alexa, can Grandma finish reading me the Wizard of Oz?” Alexa then acknowledges the request, and switches to another voice mimicking the child’s grandmother. The voice assistant then continues to read the book in that same voice.

To create the feature, Prasad said the company had to learn how to make a “high-quality voice” with a shorter recording, opposed to hours of recording in a studio.

Amazon did not provide further details about the feature. The rollout is bound to spark more privacy concerns and ethical questions about consent.


7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.



View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

