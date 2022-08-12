Amazon's Ring, MGM to launch show from viral doorbell videos

S&P 500   4,272.79 (+1.56%)
DOW   33,720.68 (+1.15%)
QQQ   330.07 (+1.85%)
AAPL   171.94 (+2.05%)
MSFT   290.95 (+1.37%)
META   180.21 (+1.53%)
GOOGL   121.40 (+2.15%)
AMZN   142.66 (+1.44%)
TSLA   898.77 (+4.52%)
NVDA   186.62 (+4.01%)
NIO   21.06 (+1.15%)
BABA   94.38 (-0.52%)
AMD   100.97 (+2.90%)
MU   65.19 (+4.61%)
T   18.22 (+1.00%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   79.68 (+0.99%)
F   16.15 (+2.02%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   24.11 (-5.30%)
PYPL   101.08 (+1.99%)
PFE   50.30 (+4.16%)
NFLX   248.87 (+2.54%)
S&P 500   4,272.79 (+1.56%)
DOW   33,720.68 (+1.15%)
QQQ   330.07 (+1.85%)
AAPL   171.94 (+2.05%)
MSFT   290.95 (+1.37%)
META   180.21 (+1.53%)
GOOGL   121.40 (+2.15%)
AMZN   142.66 (+1.44%)
TSLA   898.77 (+4.52%)
NVDA   186.62 (+4.01%)
NIO   21.06 (+1.15%)
BABA   94.38 (-0.52%)
AMD   100.97 (+2.90%)
MU   65.19 (+4.61%)
T   18.22 (+1.00%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   79.68 (+0.99%)
F   16.15 (+2.02%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   24.11 (-5.30%)
PYPL   101.08 (+1.99%)
PFE   50.30 (+4.16%)
NFLX   248.87 (+2.54%)
S&P 500   4,272.79 (+1.56%)
DOW   33,720.68 (+1.15%)
QQQ   330.07 (+1.85%)
AAPL   171.94 (+2.05%)
MSFT   290.95 (+1.37%)
META   180.21 (+1.53%)
GOOGL   121.40 (+2.15%)
AMZN   142.66 (+1.44%)
TSLA   898.77 (+4.52%)
NVDA   186.62 (+4.01%)
NIO   21.06 (+1.15%)
BABA   94.38 (-0.52%)
AMD   100.97 (+2.90%)
MU   65.19 (+4.61%)
T   18.22 (+1.00%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   79.68 (+0.99%)
F   16.15 (+2.02%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   24.11 (-5.30%)
PYPL   101.08 (+1.99%)
PFE   50.30 (+4.16%)
NFLX   248.87 (+2.54%)
S&P 500   4,272.79 (+1.56%)
DOW   33,720.68 (+1.15%)
QQQ   330.07 (+1.85%)
AAPL   171.94 (+2.05%)
MSFT   290.95 (+1.37%)
META   180.21 (+1.53%)
GOOGL   121.40 (+2.15%)
AMZN   142.66 (+1.44%)
TSLA   898.77 (+4.52%)
NVDA   186.62 (+4.01%)
NIO   21.06 (+1.15%)
BABA   94.38 (-0.52%)
AMD   100.97 (+2.90%)
MU   65.19 (+4.61%)
T   18.22 (+1.00%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   79.68 (+0.99%)
F   16.15 (+2.02%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   24.11 (-5.30%)
PYPL   101.08 (+1.99%)
PFE   50.30 (+4.16%)
NFLX   248.87 (+2.54%)

Amazon's Ring, MGM to launch show from viral doorbell videos

Fri., August 12, 2022 | The Associated Press


A Ring doorbell camera is displayed outside a home in Wolcott, Conn., on July 16, 2019. Two Amazon-owned companies — Ring and Hollywood studio MGM — are teaming up to create a TV show in the mold of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” using viral footage from Ring’s doorbell and smart-home cameras. The half-hour show, called “Ring Nation,” will premier in syndication on Sept. 26, 2022, MGM said. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Amazon-owned companies — Ring and Hollywood studio MGM — are teaming to create a TV show in the mold of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” using viral footage from Ring’s doorbell and smart-home cameras.

The half-hour show, called “Ring Nation,” will be hosted by actor and comedian Wanda Sykes and premier in syndication on Sept. 26, MGM said.

The studio noted audiences should expect to see the usual things that go viral — marriage proposals, neighbors saving neighbors and silly animals.

The series showcases Amazon’s fusion of its various business arms, this time to highlight what MGM called "interesting moments from communities across the country.”

But it also presents a branding and marketing opportunity for the Seattle-based e-commerce and retail giant, which bought Ring in 2018 for $1 billion and has dealt with rounds of privacy concerns around Ring and its relationship with police departments across the country.

Last month, Amazon revealed it had provided Ring doorbell footage to law enforcement 11 times this year without the user’s permission — all in response to emergency requests, according to the company.

MGM, which Amazon purchased for $8.5 billion, said in a statement Thursday that “Ring Nation” will offer audiences “daily dose of life’s unpredictable, heartwarming and hilarious viral videos” shared by people from their cameras.

“Many of these have been previously shared online,” Amazon spokesperson Nick Schweers said. “Others were sent directly to the team." Ring Nation secures permissions for each video from the owner and anyone identifiable in the video, or from companies that hold the rights to the clips, he said.

Amazon's deal to purchase MGM was closed earlier this year, though the Federal Trade Commission has said it still retains discretion to challenge it. Big Fish Entertainment, a production company owned by MGM, will also be part of the partnership.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.