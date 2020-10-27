AMD buys Xilinx for $35B, creating Silicon Valley chip giant

In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, AMD chips are displayed at the Micro Center computer store in Santa Clara, Calif. AMD is buying processing platform developer Xilinx in an all-stock deal valued at $35 billion. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Lisa Su, second from right, president and CEO of AMD, attends the opening bell at Nasdaq to celebrate its 50th anniversary in New York. AMD is buying processing platform developer Xilinx in an all-stock deal valued at $35 billion. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — AMD is buying Xilinx for $35 billion in an all-stock deal that will combine the two Silicon Valley chip makers.
The deal announced Tuesday puts AMD in a place it wants to be; competing more fiercely with Intel.
Xilinx stockholders will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD stock for each Xilinx share they hold, or approximately $143 per share of Xilinx stock.
AMD stockholders will own about 74% of the combined company, with Xilinx stockholders owning approximately 26%.
The transaction will give AMD a strong portfolio of high performance processor technologies, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices.
“Joining together with AMD will help accelerate growth in our data center business and enable us to pursue a broader customer base across more markets,” Xilinx CEO Victor Peng said in a prepared statement.
AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will lead the combined company as CEO. Peng will join AMD as president, responsible for the Xilinx business and strategic growth initiatives. At least two Xilinx directors will join the AMD's board once the transaction is complete.
The deal is expected to close by the end of next year. It still needs approval from shareholders of both companies.
Shares of Xilinx fell nearly 2% before the market open on Tuesday, while AMD's stock rose slightly.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Stocks to Own For the Next Decade
According to Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) analysts, investors who are looking for growth as the economy begins to recover need to be in stocks. In fact, many investors are breathing a sigh of relief for not panicking when the market sold off in February and March.
But while a Black Swan event like the Covid-19 pandemic can teach investors short-term lessons, the trick to buy-and-hold investing is identifying companies that give you the confidence to invest for not just 10 weeks, but 10 years.
For many investors this means identifying key trends. Prior to the pandemic, trends were emerging. Those trends, such as e-commerce, financial technology, digital healthcare, are quickly becoming part of our “new normal.” Think about it. Cash is now literally “dirty money”. E-commerce is not just convenient, it’s essential. And we’ve figured out that the patient-doctor relationship can take place via videochat.
And all of this feeds into other trends, which includes the idea that our smartphones are only going to become more powerful, and more important. But the next 10 years are not destined to be the decade of stealth small-caps. Many of the companies that are well positioned for the next decade will be familiar to most investors.
Here are 7 companies that are going to become increasingly relevant over the next decade. When you buy them now, you’ll be thanking yourself when the calendar turns to 2030.
View the "7 Stocks to Own For the Next Decade".