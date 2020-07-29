S&P 500   3,258.44 (+1.24%)
DOW   26,539.57 (+0.61%)
QQQ   259.77 (+1.15%)
AAPL   380.16 (+1.92%)
MSFT   204.06 (+1.01%)
FB   233.29 (+1.38%)
GOOGL   1,523.51 (+1.32%)
AMZN   3,033.53 (+1.11%)
NVDA   418.62 (+2.45%)
CGC   18.49 (-5.08%)
BABA   252.45 (+1.37%)
TSLA   1,499.11 (+1.53%)
MU   50.39 (+0.60%)
GE   6.59 (-4.35%)
AMD   76.09 (+12.54%)
T   29.56 (-0.44%)
ACB   10.70 (-8.55%)
F   6.92 (-1.28%)
GILD   73.01 (-0.98%)
NFLX   484.48 (-0.82%)
DIS   115.61 (-0.49%)
BAC   25.27 (+3.74%)
BA   166.01 (-2.83%)
AMD, L Brands rise; Boeing, Six Flags fall

Posted on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $8.48 to $76.09.

The chip maker reported an even bigger jump in profit from April through June than Wall Street expected.

Boeing Co., down $4.83 to $166.01.

The jet maker's losses ballooned to $2.4 billion in the second quarter, and it will cut production and jobs as demand for aircraft withers.

L Brands Inc., up $6.76 to $25.88.

The parent company of Victoria’s Secret laid out plans to slash annual costs by $400 million, including through layoffs.

Starbucks Corp., up $2.78 to $77.42.

The coffee chain's quarterly loss wasn’t as bad as analysts expected, and it gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 1 cent to $4.16.

The movie theater chain reached a deal with Universal to shorten the exclusive theatrical window to just 17 days from the typical 90 days.

Eastman Kodak Co., up $25.26 to $33.20.

The former film giant will get a $765 million government loan to retool to make pharmaceutical ingredients that are in chronically short supply.

Norfolk Southern Corp., up $7.72 to $192.82.

The railroad's earnings and revenue came in ahead of Wall Street's forecasts.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., down 69 cents to $18.50.

The amusement park chain reported results that fell far short of what analysts were forecasting.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)1.9$166.01-2.8%N/A-27.39Hold$222.00
Eastman Kodak (KODK)1.0$33.20+318.1%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)2.8$18.50-3.6%5.41%9.64Hold$24.15
AMC Entertainment (AMC)2.0$4.16+0.2%2.88%-0.19Hold$6.50
Norfolk Southern (NSC)2.2$192.82+4.2%1.95%20.94Hold$190.30
Starbucks (SBUX)2.5$77.42+3.7%2.12%27.55Hold$82.80

