American Airlines, Emerson Electric fall; Triton, Chart rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Emerson Electric Co., down 80 cents to $83.64.

The maker of process control systems, valves and analytical instruments is buying National Instruments.

Triton International Ltd., up $20.33 to $83.34.

The shipping container lessor is being bought by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

American Airlines Group Inc., down $1.32 to $13.

Investors were disappointed by the airline's latest quarterly earnings forecast.

Chart Industries Inc., up $13.62 to $126.02.

The energy equipment maker gave investors an encouraging business update.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $1.48 to $23.51.

The biopharmaceutical company announced a debt offering of $200 million.

Theratechnologies Inc., down 3 cents to 78 cents.

The metabolic disorder drug company reported a bigger first-quarter loss than analysts' expected.

National CineMedia Inc., up 24 cents to 44 cents.

The theater advertising company filed for bankruptcy protection.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co., up $4.71 to $225.10.

Several energy companies gained ground along with rising oil prices.

