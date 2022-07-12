American Airlines expects to book a pretax profit for Q2

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,850.46 (-0.10%)
DOW   31,232.34 (+0.19%)
QQQ   288.78 (-0.09%)
AAPL   147.78 (+2.01%)
MSFT   256.31 (-3.10%)
META   164.88 (+1.23%)
GOOGL   2,311.38 (-0.09%)
AMZN   110.11 (-1.47%)
TSLA   701.20 (-0.26%)
NVDA   152.21 (+0.46%)
NIO   20.89 (+1.56%)
BABA   108.93 (-0.58%)
AMD   76.67 (-0.36%)
MU   59.51 (+2.94%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.68 (+0.10%)
GE   64.10 (+3.54%)
F   11.68 (+3.45%)
DIS   94.66 (+1.09%)
AMC   15.93 (+6.56%)
PFE   52.14 (-1.42%)
PYPL   71.90 (+2.03%)
NFLX   176.08 (-0.71%)
S&P 500   3,850.46 (-0.10%)
DOW   31,232.34 (+0.19%)
QQQ   288.78 (-0.09%)
AAPL   147.78 (+2.01%)
MSFT   256.31 (-3.10%)
META   164.88 (+1.23%)
GOOGL   2,311.38 (-0.09%)
AMZN   110.11 (-1.47%)
TSLA   701.20 (-0.26%)
NVDA   152.21 (+0.46%)
NIO   20.89 (+1.56%)
BABA   108.93 (-0.58%)
AMD   76.67 (-0.36%)
MU   59.51 (+2.94%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.68 (+0.10%)
GE   64.10 (+3.54%)
F   11.68 (+3.45%)
DIS   94.66 (+1.09%)
AMC   15.93 (+6.56%)
PFE   52.14 (-1.42%)
PYPL   71.90 (+2.03%)
NFLX   176.08 (-0.71%)
S&P 500   3,850.46 (-0.10%)
DOW   31,232.34 (+0.19%)
QQQ   288.78 (-0.09%)
AAPL   147.78 (+2.01%)
MSFT   256.31 (-3.10%)
META   164.88 (+1.23%)
GOOGL   2,311.38 (-0.09%)
AMZN   110.11 (-1.47%)
TSLA   701.20 (-0.26%)
NVDA   152.21 (+0.46%)
NIO   20.89 (+1.56%)
BABA   108.93 (-0.58%)
AMD   76.67 (-0.36%)
MU   59.51 (+2.94%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.68 (+0.10%)
GE   64.10 (+3.54%)
F   11.68 (+3.45%)
DIS   94.66 (+1.09%)
AMC   15.93 (+6.56%)
PFE   52.14 (-1.42%)
PYPL   71.90 (+2.03%)
NFLX   176.08 (-0.71%)
S&P 500   3,850.46 (-0.10%)
DOW   31,232.34 (+0.19%)
QQQ   288.78 (-0.09%)
AAPL   147.78 (+2.01%)
MSFT   256.31 (-3.10%)
META   164.88 (+1.23%)
GOOGL   2,311.38 (-0.09%)
AMZN   110.11 (-1.47%)
TSLA   701.20 (-0.26%)
NVDA   152.21 (+0.46%)
NIO   20.89 (+1.56%)
BABA   108.93 (-0.58%)
AMD   76.67 (-0.36%)
MU   59.51 (+2.94%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.68 (+0.10%)
GE   64.10 (+3.54%)
F   11.68 (+3.45%)
DIS   94.66 (+1.09%)
AMC   15.93 (+6.56%)
PFE   52.14 (-1.42%)
PYPL   71.90 (+2.03%)
NFLX   176.08 (-0.71%)

American Airlines expects to book a pretax profit for Q2

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | The Associated Press


FILE -American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. Airlines facing a pilot shortage are boosting pay. The CEO of American Airlines said Thursday, June 30, 2022 that his airline has offered to raise pilot wages by nearly 17% through the end of 2024.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Shares of American Airlines soared 10% Tuesday after the carrier said that it expects to post a pretax profit for the second quarter, as vacationers pack planes during the summer peak season.

The airline said it will earn $585 million in pretax income for the May-June quarter.

American reiterated that revenue will be about 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019. Savanthi Syth, an analyst for Raymond James, said that was a notable achievement in the face of “industry operational issues,” a reference to frequent flight delays and cancellations this summer.

Airlines are booking higher revenue as travel rebounds more quickly than expected from the worst of the pandemic, but they also face rising fuel costs. American said it paid between $4.00 and $4.05 per gallon in the quarter, eight cents per gallon more than it had expected.

American, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 21.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.