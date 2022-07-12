50% OFF
S&P 500   3,850.46 (-0.10%)
DOW   31,232.34 (+0.19%)
QQQ   288.78 (-0.09%)
AAPL   147.78 (+2.01%)
MSFT   256.31 (-3.10%)
META   164.88 (+1.23%)
GOOGL   2,311.38 (-0.09%)
AMZN   110.11 (-1.47%)
TSLA   701.20 (-0.26%)
NVDA   152.21 (+0.46%)
NIO   20.89 (+1.56%)
BABA   108.93 (-0.58%)
AMD   76.67 (-0.36%)
MU   59.51 (+2.94%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.68 (+0.10%)
GE   64.10 (+3.54%)
F   11.68 (+3.45%)
DIS   94.66 (+1.09%)
AMC   15.93 (+6.56%)
PFE   52.14 (-1.42%)
PYPL   71.90 (+2.03%)
NFLX   176.08 (-0.71%)
American Airlines says it will report a pretax profit for 2Q

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | The Associated Press


FILE -American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. Airlines facing a pilot shortage are boosting pay. The CEO of American Airlines said Thursday, June 30, 2022 that his airline has offered to raise pilot wages by nearly 17% through the end of 2024.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Shares of American Airlines soared 10% Tuesday after the carrier said that it expects to post a pretax profit for the second quarter, as vacationers pack planes during the summer peak season.

The airline said it will earn $585 million in pretax income for the May-June quarter.

American reiterated that revenue will be about 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019. Savanthi Syth, an analyst for Raymond James, said that was a notable achievement in the face of “industry operational issues,” a reference to frequent flight delays and cancellations this summer.

Airlines are booking higher revenue as travel rebounds more quickly than expected from the worst of the pandemic, but they also face rising fuel costs. American said it paid between $4.00 and $4.05 per gallon in the quarter, eight cents per gallon more than it had expected.

American, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 21.


7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.



View the "7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels".

