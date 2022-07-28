S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
pixel
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
pixel
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
pixel
American Eagle Stock Could Continue Path Lower

Wed., July 27, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

This commentary first appeared on Forbes Great Speculations, where Schaeffer's Investment Research is a regular contributor.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) stock has been underperforming on the charts, recently hitting a July 1, nearly two-year low of $10.98. Plus, the descending 40-day moving average has been putting pressure on the shares. According to Schaeffer’s Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, this trendline has been a bearish indicator for the stock in the past.

According to White’s study, AEO is within one standard deviation of the 40-day moving average for the sixth time in the last three years. After the last five signals, the retailer was lower one month later 80% of the time, averaging a 9% loss for that period. A comparable move from the stock’s current perch of $12.15 would place it around the $11 mark.

AEO July20

Of the 12 analysts in coverage, four carry a “strong buy” rating on American Eagle stock, while seven say “hold” or worse. Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $16 is a 31.7% premium to current levels, leaving plenty of room for price-target cuts and/or downgrades in the future.

AEO is sporting relatively cheap options at the moment. This is per the equity’s Schaeffer’s Volatility Index (SVI) of 58%, which ranks higher than just 28% of readings from the past year.


