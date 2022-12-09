American, JetBlue expand deal that US is trying to kill





FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are pushing ahead with an expansion of their partnership in the Northeast, even as a federal judge considers the government’s attempt to kill the deal.

The airlines said Friday that American will add six new routes from New York City while dropping one. JetBlue will start several new routes from New York and Boston. Some will operate only during summer, and most will be limited to one or two flights a day.

American said it plans to drop service between New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Atlanta in May, when JetBlue adds that route. Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines also fly the route.

American said that on May 5 it will add flights between LaGuardia and Buffalo, New York, Greenville, South Carolina, and four other cities.

The airlines' plans hinge, however, on winning a lawsuit in Boston.

The Justice Department, six states and the District of Columbia sued to kill the partnership, which lets American and JetBlue work together on setting schedules and sharing revenue on flights in New York and Boston.

The government said the deal will reduce competition and lead to higher fares, costing consumers $700 million a year. American and JetBlue argued that their combination will help consumers by making them a stronger competitor in the Northeast against Delta and United Airlines.

After a trial lasting several weeks, a judge in Boston took the case under consideration last month. A verdict is expected early next year.

When individuals think about Reddit stocks, it's not surprising that GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) come to mind. These two stocks were the poster children of the “meme stock" movement in 2021. And they weren't alone. There are a number of speculative stocks that are trending in the social media forum.

The Reddit community, however, is interested in more than low-priced stocks. To be clear, penny stocks still draw a lot of interest from the Reddit crowd. But this is a diverse group of investors. In fact, many of the trending Reddit stocks are companies that are in the portfolio of many retail and institutional investors.

That's why it's worth paying attention to the stocks that are popular with Reddit investors. That's the purpose of this presentation. Here are seven stocks that appear to be sound investment choices for 2023. All of these stocks currently have a consensus analysts rating of Hold or better.

