Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

S&P 500   4,357.25 (-0.09%)
DOW   34,507.08 (+0.03%)
QQQ   357.91 (-0.13%)
AAPL   141.79 (-0.71%)
MSFT   293.66 (-0.19%)
FB   318.97 (-1.99%)
GOOGL   2,735.63 (-1.54%)
TSLA   806.64 (+1.86%)
AMZN   3,247.08 (+0.02%)
NVDA   207.41 (+0.22%)
BABA   164.06 (+0.07%)
NIO   35.48 (-0.45%)
CGC   13.18 (+1.00%)
GE   102.83 (-1.20%)
AMD   105.30 (+0.59%)
MU   66.78 (-3.52%)
T   25.61 (-1.61%)
F   15.50 (+2.72%)
ACB   7.05 (+0.57%)
DIS   173.80 (+0.16%)
PFE   41.95 (-0.26%)
BA   228.14 (+0.75%)
AMC   37.13 (-0.32%)
S&P 500   4,357.25 (-0.09%)
DOW   34,507.08 (+0.03%)
QQQ   357.91 (-0.13%)
AAPL   141.79 (-0.71%)
MSFT   293.66 (-0.19%)
FB   318.97 (-1.99%)
GOOGL   2,735.63 (-1.54%)
TSLA   806.64 (+1.86%)
AMZN   3,247.08 (+0.02%)
NVDA   207.41 (+0.22%)
BABA   164.06 (+0.07%)
NIO   35.48 (-0.45%)
CGC   13.18 (+1.00%)
GE   102.83 (-1.20%)
AMD   105.30 (+0.59%)
MU   66.78 (-3.52%)
T   25.61 (-1.61%)
F   15.50 (+2.72%)
ACB   7.05 (+0.57%)
DIS   173.80 (+0.16%)
PFE   41.95 (-0.26%)
BA   228.14 (+0.75%)
AMC   37.13 (-0.32%)
S&P 500   4,357.25 (-0.09%)
DOW   34,507.08 (+0.03%)
QQQ   357.91 (-0.13%)
AAPL   141.79 (-0.71%)
MSFT   293.66 (-0.19%)
FB   318.97 (-1.99%)
GOOGL   2,735.63 (-1.54%)
TSLA   806.64 (+1.86%)
AMZN   3,247.08 (+0.02%)
NVDA   207.41 (+0.22%)
BABA   164.06 (+0.07%)
NIO   35.48 (-0.45%)
CGC   13.18 (+1.00%)
GE   102.83 (-1.20%)
AMD   105.30 (+0.59%)
MU   66.78 (-3.52%)
T   25.61 (-1.61%)
F   15.50 (+2.72%)
ACB   7.05 (+0.57%)
DIS   173.80 (+0.16%)
PFE   41.95 (-0.26%)
BA   228.14 (+0.75%)
AMC   37.13 (-0.32%)
S&P 500   4,357.25 (-0.09%)
DOW   34,507.08 (+0.03%)
QQQ   357.91 (-0.13%)
AAPL   141.79 (-0.71%)
MSFT   293.66 (-0.19%)
FB   318.97 (-1.99%)
GOOGL   2,735.63 (-1.54%)
TSLA   806.64 (+1.86%)
AMZN   3,247.08 (+0.02%)
NVDA   207.41 (+0.22%)
BABA   164.06 (+0.07%)
NIO   35.48 (-0.45%)
CGC   13.18 (+1.00%)
GE   102.83 (-1.20%)
AMD   105.30 (+0.59%)
MU   66.78 (-3.52%)
T   25.61 (-1.61%)
F   15.50 (+2.72%)
ACB   7.05 (+0.57%)
DIS   173.80 (+0.16%)
PFE   41.95 (-0.26%)
BA   228.14 (+0.75%)
AMC   37.13 (-0.32%)

Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer


A sign in the parking lot of Mariano's grocery store advertises the availability of jobs Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Chicago. One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday, Oct. 12: Americans are quitting in droves. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America's employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves.

The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.

The data strongly suggests that the delta variant wreaked havoc on the job market in August. As COVID-19 cases surged, quits jumped in restaurants and hotels and rose in other public-facing jobs, such as retail and education.

Quits also rose the most in the South and Midwest, the government said, the two regions with the worst COVID outbreaks in August.

When workers quit, it is typically seen as a good sign for the job market, because people typically leave jobs when they already have other positions or are confident they can find one. The large increase in August does include some goods news: It likely reflects the fact that with employers desperate for workers and raising wages, many workers feel they can get better pay elsewhere.

But the fact that the increase in quits was heavily concentrated in sectors that involve close contact with the public is a sign that fear of COVID also played a large role. Many people may have quit even without other jobs to take.

Hiring in September was weak for a second straight month, the government said Friday, with only 194,000 jobs added, though the unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2%.

Tuesday's report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, provides a more detailed picture of the job market. The hiring reported on Friday is a net total, after job gains and quits, retirements and layoffs are taken into account. Tuesday's report includes the raw figures, and showed that total hiring in August fell sharply, to 6.3 million from 6.8 million in July.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ameri right now?

Before you consider Ameri, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameri wasn't on the list.

While Ameri currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.