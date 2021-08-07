Amid lawsuit, China's Tencent to review kids' use of WeChat

Saturday, August 7, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, people look at a display from Chinese technology firm Tencent at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent, said it would review whether it adequately limits children’s access to live streaming and other features after the government expanded a regulatory crackdown on tech industries by accusing the company in a lawsuit of failing to do enough to protect young users. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent, said it would review whether it adequately limits children’s access to live streaming and other features after the government expanded a regulatory crackdown on tech industries by initiating a lawsuit against the company for failing to do enough to protect young users.

The online gaming industry was shaken this week when an official newspaper criticized their offerings as “spiritual opium” and cited examples of students playing Tencent’s wildly popular Honor of Kings game for hours.

The lawsuit filed Friday by Beijing prosecutors against a Tencent subsidiary complains the company infringes the “legitimate rights and interests of minors” but didn’t explain how. In the notice, prosecutors said that other agencies and organizations which intend to bring lawsuits against the subsidiary should contact prosecutors within 30 days.

Tencent is best known abroad as the operator of the popular WeChat messaging system. It is one of the world’s 10 most valuable tech companies, with a stock market capitalization of about $560 billion.

In a statement on its social media account, the WeChat team promised to conduct “self-examination of the functions of WeChat Youth Mode” and “sincerely respond to the civil public interest litigation.”

“We attach great importance to the healthy growth of young people, and WeChat will actively assume the social responsibility of protecting and guiding young people,” the statement said.

Tencent and other Chinese tech giants including e-commerce platform Alibaba Group have been fined and reprimanded in a series of anti-monopoly, data protection and other enforcement campaigns launched since last year.

The share prices of Tencent, Alibaba, ride-hailing service Didi Global and other companies have fallen on foreign stock exchanges while investors wait to see how far the crackdown will go.

Regulators say they are taking action to protect consumers, market competition and smaller companies. Foreign commentators also see an effort by the ruling Communist Party to force China’s biggest private sector companies to align with Beijing’s official industry and economic development plans.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tencent right now?

Before you consider Tencent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tencent wasn't on the list.

While Tencent currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.