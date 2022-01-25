Amid omicron and inflation, IMF cuts world growth forecasts

S&P 500   4,323.15 (-1.97%)
DOW   33,879.79 (-1.41%)
QQQ   343.69 (-2.72%)
AAPL   157.66 (-2.45%)
MSFT   288.44 (-2.68%)
FB   300.56 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,558.01 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,797.40 (-3.23%)
TSLA   915.18 (-1.59%)
NVDA   222.16 (-4.95%)
BABA   119.36 (-0.84%)
NIO   24.05 (-3.30%)
AMD   111.76 (-4.09%)
CGC   7.16 (-3.24%)
MU   80.14 (-3.39%)
GE   89.11 (-8.05%)
T   25.92 (-1.59%)
F   19.86 (-2.60%)
DIS   133.30 (-3.03%)
AMC   16.32 (-1.92%)
PFE   51.63 (+0.17%)
ACB   4.18 (-3.24%)
BA   199.74 (-2.18%)
S&P 500   4,323.15 (-1.97%)
DOW   33,879.79 (-1.41%)
QQQ   343.69 (-2.72%)
AAPL   157.66 (-2.45%)
MSFT   288.44 (-2.68%)
FB   300.56 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,558.01 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,797.40 (-3.23%)
TSLA   915.18 (-1.59%)
NVDA   222.16 (-4.95%)
BABA   119.36 (-0.84%)
NIO   24.05 (-3.30%)
AMD   111.76 (-4.09%)
CGC   7.16 (-3.24%)
MU   80.14 (-3.39%)
GE   89.11 (-8.05%)
T   25.92 (-1.59%)
F   19.86 (-2.60%)
DIS   133.30 (-3.03%)
AMC   16.32 (-1.92%)
PFE   51.63 (+0.17%)
ACB   4.18 (-3.24%)
BA   199.74 (-2.18%)
S&P 500   4,323.15 (-1.97%)
DOW   33,879.79 (-1.41%)
QQQ   343.69 (-2.72%)
AAPL   157.66 (-2.45%)
MSFT   288.44 (-2.68%)
FB   300.56 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,558.01 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,797.40 (-3.23%)
TSLA   915.18 (-1.59%)
NVDA   222.16 (-4.95%)
BABA   119.36 (-0.84%)
NIO   24.05 (-3.30%)
AMD   111.76 (-4.09%)
CGC   7.16 (-3.24%)
MU   80.14 (-3.39%)
GE   89.11 (-8.05%)
T   25.92 (-1.59%)
F   19.86 (-2.60%)
DIS   133.30 (-3.03%)
AMC   16.32 (-1.92%)
PFE   51.63 (+0.17%)
ACB   4.18 (-3.24%)
BA   199.74 (-2.18%)
S&P 500   4,323.15 (-1.97%)
DOW   33,879.79 (-1.41%)
QQQ   343.69 (-2.72%)
AAPL   157.66 (-2.45%)
MSFT   288.44 (-2.68%)
FB   300.56 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,558.01 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,797.40 (-3.23%)
TSLA   915.18 (-1.59%)
NVDA   222.16 (-4.95%)
BABA   119.36 (-0.84%)
NIO   24.05 (-3.30%)
AMD   111.76 (-4.09%)
CGC   7.16 (-3.24%)
MU   80.14 (-3.39%)
GE   89.11 (-8.05%)
T   25.92 (-1.59%)
F   19.86 (-2.60%)
DIS   133.30 (-3.03%)
AMC   16.32 (-1.92%)
PFE   51.63 (+0.17%)
ACB   4.18 (-3.24%)
BA   199.74 (-2.18%)

Amid omicron and inflation, IMF cuts world growth forecasts

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer


The logo of the International Monetary Fund is visible on their building, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. It cites as the cause for the lowered growth expectation the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and a deteriorating outlook for the world's two biggest economies — the United States and China.

The 190-country lending agency now forecasts the global economy will expand 4.4% in 2022. That's down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October.

The IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States — world’s largest economy — to 4% from the 5.2% it predicted in October. The agency no longer expects any economic stimulus from President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better social policy bill, which has stalled in Congress.

The U.S. economy is also contending with supply-chain bottlenecks that prevent companies from filling customer orders, and with the Federal Reserve’s impending move to raise interest rates to cool off the hottest year-over-year inflation in four decades.

The Chinese economy is forecast to grow 4.8% this year — down from 8.1% last year and 0.8 percentage points slower than the IMF expected in October. China's zero-tolerance approach to COVID is likely to take an economic toll as is financial stress on the country’s property developers, according to the agency.

The IMF expects the 19 European countries that share the euro currency to collectively grow 3.9% this year, down from 5.2% in 2021. Japan is forecast to register 3.3% growth this year, up from 1.6% last year, as a result of continuing government support for the economy.

The IMF expects inflation to accelerate this year and fade in 2023. It sees consumer prices rising 3.9% in advanced economies, the highest since 1991 and up sharply from the 2.3% the IMF forecast in October. And it sees 5.9% inflation this this year and developing and emerging economies, highest since 2011 and up from the 4.9% forecast in October.

The IMF expects inflation to slow next year to 2.1% in advanced economies and 4.7% in developing markets.


8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio

The electric vehicle (EV) market remains one of the markets that growth-oriented investors simply have to be in. This sector is at the intersection of multiple secular trends (e.g. autonomous driving, renewable energy). And, after years of false starts, it appears that EV technology is ready to be produced at scale.

Think about this. There is an average of 90 million vehicles sold annually. That’s units, not dollars. Total sales of vehicles topped $3.1 trillion in 2019, and the number is expected to grow over the long-term.

The EV market is less than 3% of global vehicle sales, but it’s growing. EV is expected to account for more than 50% of the total auto-fleet by 2050, and that target could be reached much sooner if battery technology advances.

When it comes to the EV market, it’s a “rising tide lifts all ships” kind of market, but there are still some clear winners to focus on. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at eight companies that are among the best in the current crop of EV and EV-related companies.

View the "8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.