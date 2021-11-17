S&P 500   4,700.90
DOW   36,142.22
QQQ   397.42
Top 10 Trending WallStreetBets (WSB) Stocks for November 2021
Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill
Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
3 High P/E Ratio Stocks Still Worth Buying
Home Depot sales continue to surge in hot housing market
German agency suspends approval process for Russia pipeline
Stocks rise on Wall Street as retail sales remain healthy
Amid tensions, Turkey expands its offshore drilling fleet

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | The Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is acquiring a new drilling ship to search for natural gas in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea, the country’s president announced Wednesday, amid unresolved tensions with Greece and Cyprus over Ankara's offshore energy exploration.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told legislators from his ruling party that Turkey is expanding its fleet of drilling vessels to four, describing the new ship as a high-tech vessel.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Twitter that the ship would be capable of drilling at a depth of some 3,600 meters (11,800 feet).

Last year, Turkey’s offshore energy exploration efforts raised tensions with Greece and Cyprus. Warships from Greece and Turkey shadowed each other in the Aegean Sea after Turkish search vessels and drill ships prospected for hydrocarbons in waters where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights.

Ankara rejects those claims, saying they infringe on the rights of Turkey and of Turkish Cypriots on the divided island of Cyprus.

Turkey has announced that it has found around 540 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea. The government says it plans to extract and use the gas by 2023, reducing its dependence on energy imports.


