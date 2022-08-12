Amsterdam's Schiphol compensating air travelers hit by chaos

S&P 500   4,231.68 (+0.58%)
DOW   33,496.05 (+0.48%)
QQQ   326.73 (+0.82%)
AAPL   169.95 (+0.87%)
MSFT   288.10 (+0.38%)
META   180.91 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   120.36 (+1.28%)
AMZN   141.40 (+0.54%)
TSLA   862.00 (+0.25%)
NVDA   182.94 (+1.96%)
NIO   20.39 (-2.07%)
BABA   93.61 (-1.33%)
AMD   100.43 (+2.35%)
MU   63.30 (+1.57%)
T   18.14 (+0.55%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   78.94 (+0.05%)
F   15.98 (+0.95%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   25.68 (+0.86%)
PYPL   101.46 (+2.37%)
PFE   49.38 (+2.26%)
NFLX   246.31 (+1.49%)
S&P 500   4,231.68 (+0.58%)
DOW   33,496.05 (+0.48%)
QQQ   326.73 (+0.82%)
AAPL   169.95 (+0.87%)
MSFT   288.10 (+0.38%)
META   180.91 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   120.36 (+1.28%)
AMZN   141.40 (+0.54%)
TSLA   862.00 (+0.25%)
NVDA   182.94 (+1.96%)
NIO   20.39 (-2.07%)
BABA   93.61 (-1.33%)
AMD   100.43 (+2.35%)
MU   63.30 (+1.57%)
T   18.14 (+0.55%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   78.94 (+0.05%)
F   15.98 (+0.95%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   25.68 (+0.86%)
PYPL   101.46 (+2.37%)
PFE   49.38 (+2.26%)
NFLX   246.31 (+1.49%)
S&P 500   4,231.68 (+0.58%)
DOW   33,496.05 (+0.48%)
QQQ   326.73 (+0.82%)
AAPL   169.95 (+0.87%)
MSFT   288.10 (+0.38%)
META   180.91 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   120.36 (+1.28%)
AMZN   141.40 (+0.54%)
TSLA   862.00 (+0.25%)
NVDA   182.94 (+1.96%)
NIO   20.39 (-2.07%)
BABA   93.61 (-1.33%)
AMD   100.43 (+2.35%)
MU   63.30 (+1.57%)
T   18.14 (+0.55%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   78.94 (+0.05%)
F   15.98 (+0.95%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   25.68 (+0.86%)
PYPL   101.46 (+2.37%)
PFE   49.38 (+2.26%)
NFLX   246.31 (+1.49%)
S&P 500   4,231.68 (+0.58%)
DOW   33,496.05 (+0.48%)
QQQ   326.73 (+0.82%)
AAPL   169.95 (+0.87%)
MSFT   288.10 (+0.38%)
META   180.91 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   120.36 (+1.28%)
AMZN   141.40 (+0.54%)
TSLA   862.00 (+0.25%)
NVDA   182.94 (+1.96%)
NIO   20.39 (-2.07%)
BABA   93.61 (-1.33%)
AMD   100.43 (+2.35%)
MU   63.30 (+1.57%)
T   18.14 (+0.55%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   78.94 (+0.05%)
F   15.98 (+0.95%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   25.68 (+0.86%)
PYPL   101.46 (+2.37%)
PFE   49.38 (+2.26%)
NFLX   246.31 (+1.49%)

Amsterdam's Schiphol compensating air travelers hit by chaos

Fri., August 12, 2022 | The Associated Press


Travelers wait in long lines to check in and board flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, Netherlands, on June 21, 2022. Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has launched a compensation scheme for travelers who missed their flights because of lengthy delays that have plagued the busy European aviation hub for months. Schiphol announced the scheme Thursday night, Aug. 11, 2022, heading off a possible mass claim for compensation by passengers who saw their holiday plans evaporate amid hours-long delays for pre-flight security screening. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport has launched a compensation program for travelers who missed their flights because of lengthy delays that have plagued the busy European hub for months.

Schiphol's announcement Thursday night heads off a possible mass claim for compensation by passengers who saw their holiday plans evaporate amid hourslong queues for security screening.

The Dutch airport was one of several across Europe, including London's Heathrow, that was plunged into chaos by staff shortages and soaring demand as air travel rebounded strongly from two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Airlines and airports slashed jobs during the pandemic, making it difficult to quickly ramp back up to serve the new burst of travelers.

“A lot of people have really been looking forward to their holidays abroad, especially after two years of COVID. We’re extremely sorry that some people have missed their flight due to the long security control queue,” Schiphol CEO Dick Benschop said in a statement.

“During these special times and circumstances, we must not let these people fall through the cracks,” he added.

The program is for people booked to fly from April 23 to Aug. 11 who arrived at Schiphol on time but missed their flight because they were stuck in a queue. It covers costs including rebooking a flight or booking a replacement flight, extra travel costs and accommodation, transport and activities booked at the travelers' destination.

Schiphol did not say how much the compensation program would cost the airport.

The Dutch Consumers' Association welcomed the plan.

“We investigated the possibility of a mass claim and then entered into discussions with Schiphol. Our joint efforts have resulted in this arrangement, which has helped a large group of consumers,” association director Sandra Molenaar said in a statement on Schiphol's website.


Heathrow said Thursday that its cap on the daily number of departing passengers has eased the travel crunch at Britain’s largest airport. It apologized last month to passengers whose travels were disrupted by staff shortages.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.