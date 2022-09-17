50% OFF
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
PayPal says if Sarver stays, it won't remain Suns sponsor
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
Wall Street slips as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/16/2022
Analyst: Alcoa Stock Offers "Deep Value," Earnings Potential

Fri., September 16, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Morgan Stanley is setting its sights on the mining and metal sector, with the brokerage earlier doling out bull notes to stocks that offer “deep value” and have strong earnings potential. Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) is among those names, with the firm upgrading the  equity to “overweight” from “equal-weight.” At last check, AA is down 0.3% to trade at $43.01.

The majority of analysts were already optimistic towards Alcoa sock coming into today, but there's still room for additional upgrades. Of the nine in coverage, five said "strong buy" coming into today, while four carried a "hold" rating. Echoing this, the equity's 12-month consensus target price of $59.47 is a 37.9% premium to current levels.

Meanwhile, short sellers have been piling on, with short interest up 44.6% over the last two reporting periods. The 10.93 million shares sold short now account for 6.1% of the stock's available float.

While calls are still outpacing puts, the latter have been getting picked up at a much faster-than-usual clip over the last 10 weeks. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), Alcoa stock sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio that sits higher than 94% of readings from the past year.

It's worth noting the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks at 81 out of 100, indicating the stock has frequently exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

The security is fresh off a failed late-August attempt to conquer the $58 level, which has not been crossed since a bear gap pushed shares below that level in June. The 100-day moving average has also been stifling Alcoa stock, which carries a 27.9% year-to-date deficit. 
 

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".

