Analyst: Alcoa Stock Offers "Deep Value," Earnings Potential

Morgan Stanley is setting its sights on the mining and metal sector, with the brokerage earlier doling out bull notes to stocks that offer “deep value” and have strong earnings potential. Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) is among those names, with the firm upgrading the equity to “overweight” from “equal-weight.” At last check, AA is down 0.3% to trade at $43.01.

The majority of analysts were already optimistic towards Alcoa sock coming into today, but there's still room for additional upgrades. Of the nine in coverage, five said "strong buy" coming into today, while four carried a "hold" rating. Echoing this, the equity's 12-month consensus target price of $59.47 is a 37.9% premium to current levels.

Meanwhile, short sellers have been piling on, with short interest up 44.6% over the last two reporting periods. The 10.93 million shares sold short now account for 6.1% of the stock's available float.

While calls are still outpacing puts, the latter have been getting picked up at a much faster-than-usual clip over the last 10 weeks. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), Alcoa stock sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio that sits higher than 94% of readings from the past year.

It's worth noting the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks at 81 out of 100, indicating the stock has frequently exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

The security is fresh off a failed late-August attempt to conquer the $58 level, which has not been crossed since a bear gap pushed shares below that level in June. The 100-day moving average has also been stifling Alcoa stock, which carries a 27.9% year-to-date deficit.

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".