Analyst: Alcoa Stock Offers "Deep Value," Earnings Potential

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
Learn the Cybersecurity Skills Every Entrepreneur Needs
How to profit from the coming boom in gold (Ad)
EU proposes to suspend billions in funds to Hungary
Maggots key to crisis-time fertilizer for Ugandan farmers
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
Correction: Uber-Cybersecurity story
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
Learn the Cybersecurity Skills Every Entrepreneur Needs
How to profit from the coming boom in gold (Ad)
EU proposes to suspend billions in funds to Hungary
Maggots key to crisis-time fertilizer for Ugandan farmers
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
Correction: Uber-Cybersecurity story
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
Learn the Cybersecurity Skills Every Entrepreneur Needs
How to profit from the coming boom in gold (Ad)
EU proposes to suspend billions in funds to Hungary
Maggots key to crisis-time fertilizer for Ugandan farmers
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
Correction: Uber-Cybersecurity story
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
Learn the Cybersecurity Skills Every Entrepreneur Needs
How to profit from the coming boom in gold (Ad)
EU proposes to suspend billions in funds to Hungary
Maggots key to crisis-time fertilizer for Ugandan farmers
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
This little-known financial “hack” could change the way Americans shop forever (Ad)
Correction: Uber-Cybersecurity story
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Analyst: Alcoa Stock Offers "Deep Value," Earnings Potential

Last updated on Sun., September 18, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Morgan Stanley is setting its sights on the mining and metal sector, with the brokerage earlier doling out bull notes to stocks that offer “deep value” and have strong earnings potential. Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) is among those names, with the firm upgrading the  equity to “overweight” from “equal-weight.” At last check, AA is down 0.3% to trade at $43.01.

The majority of analysts were already optimistic towards Alcoa sock coming into today, but there's still room for additional upgrades. Of the nine in coverage, five said "strong buy" coming into today, while four carried a "hold" rating. Echoing this, the equity's 12-month consensus target price of $59.47 is a 37.9% premium to current levels.

Meanwhile, short sellers have been piling on, with short interest up 44.6% over the last two reporting periods. The 10.93 million shares sold short now account for 6.1% of the stock's available float.

While calls are still outpacing puts, the latter have been getting picked up at a much faster-than-usual clip over the last 10 weeks. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), Alcoa stock sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio that sits higher than 94% of readings from the past year.

It's worth noting the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks at 81 out of 100, indicating the stock has frequently exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

The security is fresh off a failed late-August attempt to conquer the $58 level, which has not been crossed since a bear gap pushed shares below that level in June. The 100-day moving average has also been stifling Alcoa stock, which carries a 27.9% year-to-date deficit. 
 

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.