Analyst: Now is the Time to Buy Logitech Stock

Thursday, March 24, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) are up 4% at $74.74 ahead of the open, thanks to a bull note from Bank of America Securities. The firm initiated coverage on the computer accessory maker with a "buy" rating and a $107 price target, saying that the underlying stock boasts a strong entry point, given the company's growth prospects and "strong track record of execution."

Coming into today, analysts were mostly optimistic toward Logitech stock, though there's still room for upgrades. Three of the five in coverage sport a "strong buy" rating on Logitech stock, while the remaining two carry a "hold" or worse, while the 12-month consensus price target of $105 is a 46.1% premium to last night's close. 

Short sellers, meanwhile, have built their positions over the two most recent reporting periods. Short interest increased 9.6% in that time frame, and the 12.26 million shares sold short account for 7.4% of LOGI's available float, or more than two week's worth of pent-up buying power.

It also looks like options traders have been incredibly bearish. This is per Logitech stock's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 7.93 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX). This ratio stands higher than 100% of readings in its annual range, and shows nearly eight puts have been picked up for every call over the past two weeks.  

Logitech stock has struggled on the charts since a late-July bear gap sent the shares back below the $116 level, which served as both pressure and support in 2021. More recently, the 90-day moving average has kept a lid on multiple attempts to move higher. In the last 12 months, LOGI has shed more than 29.7%.

 


7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.

And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.

The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.

Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.

One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation".


