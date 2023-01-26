QQQ   291.11 (+1.17%)
AAPL   143.50 (+1.16%)
MSFT   243.33 (+1.13%)
META   144.74 (+2.29%)
GOOGL   96.73 (+1.59%)
AMZN   98.93 (+1.80%)
TSLA   156.96 (+8.68%)
NVDA   196.98 (+1.94%)
NIO   11.96 (+2.84%)
BABA   120.47 (+0.18%)
AMD   76.00 (+1.46%)
T   20.17 (-1.22%)
MU   62.21 (+1.09%)
F   12.86 (+0.55%)
CGC   2.78 (+0.72%)
GE   80.72 (-0.09%)
DIS   108.30 (+0.17%)
AMC   5.39 (+1.13%)
PFE   44.17 (-2.00%)
PYPL   80.12 (+1.29%)
NFLX   365.17 (-0.76%)
Analyst: Pfizer's Covid Estimates Need to Drop

Thu., January 26, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

UBS downgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to "neutral" from "buy" this morning, citing lower Covid-19 expectations. The analyst also slashed its price target to $47 from $55, noting the pharmaceutical giant's Covid estimates need to drop, while its broader pipeline upside is minimal in the near- to-mid-term. PFE was last seen 1.4% lower premarket in response. The stock has shed 12% already in 2023, and hasn't posted a weekly win in over a month. 

In the options pits, short-term options traders are operating with a put-bias. This is per PFE's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.01, which stands higher than 87% of annual readings. 

Now looks like a good time to speculate on PFE's next move with options. Pfizer stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 26% stands in the 13th percentile of readings from the past year, suggesting options traders are pricing in low volatility expectations right now.

