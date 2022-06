Analyst Praises REIT's Potential Amid Economic Turmoil

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) received an upgrade from RBC this morning, with the firm raising the real estate investment trust (REIT) to "outperform" from "sector perform," though it also slashed its price target to $79 from $95. The analyst in coverage said that "EQR's focus on affluent renters positions the company relatively well to weather a potential downturn." The security was up 1.1% to trade at $72.07 at last glance.

On the charts, the stock has been bouncing off its recent June 16, one-year low of $67.48. Several short- and long-term moving averages linger above as potential resistance, along with pressure from the $78 level, which first rejected the stock in late May. Plus, the $73 level could very well be emerging as resistance as well.

It's also worth noting that EQR could be a potential premium-selling candidate after its ex-dividend on Thursday, June 24. The equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) of 18 out of 100 shows that it has consistently realized lower volatility than its options have priced in.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.