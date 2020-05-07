Morgan Stanley Trims Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price to $178.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRSK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.61. The stock had a trading volume of 267,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,025. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.70. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $196,403,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,076,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

