Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRMB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.36. 59,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,962. The business's 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Trimble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $667,652,000 after purchasing an additional 490,732 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Trimble by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $473,573,000 after acquiring an additional 784,810 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $185,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186,028 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 4,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,357 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,209,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

