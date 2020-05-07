Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential downside of 17.49% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $38.57.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $4.50 on Thursday, hitting $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 59,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,962. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Trimble by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company's stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

