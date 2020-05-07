Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Co's price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.04% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $167.69.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.61. The company had a trading volume of 267,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,025. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

