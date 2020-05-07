Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the communications equipment provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $15.72.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 262,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,927. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

