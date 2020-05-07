Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group's price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.84% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 992,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,520,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 188.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 721,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,144,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,550,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zynga by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company's stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

