Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $8.25 at Morgan Stanley

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.58. 992,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,520,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $906,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $406,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,732,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 163,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Zynga by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

