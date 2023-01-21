Analyst: Salesforce Stock Could See More Disruption

Cowen downgraded Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) to "market perform" from "outperform" this morning, pressuring the shares 1% lower to trade at $144.88 before the bell.

The Wall Street broker also cut its price target on the cloud computing concern to $160 from $175, citing slowing growth for front-office vendors after saying it sees "elevated levels of disruption risk" if consumer spending is dented by a volatile macro backdrop.

Evercore ISI yesterday cut its price target on Salesforce stock to $175 from $200. A further unwinding of optimism could pressure CRM lower, especially considering the 12-month average target price of $190.96 is a 30.4% premium to last night's close and 23 of 34 covering analysts still rate the shares a "buy" or better.

On the charts, CRM is trying to recover from a mid-December dip to nearly three year lows. Pressure from its 100-day moving average has weighed for the past six months, a time during which CRM shed more than 20%. A look further back shows Salesforce stock sports a 35.3% year-over-year deficit.

For those wishing to speculate with options, now looks like the time to do so. Salesforce stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 35% sits in the relatively low 15th percentile of annual readings, suggesting options traders are pricing in low volatility expectations.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here