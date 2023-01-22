Analyst: Salesforce Stock Could See More Disruption

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
17 Passive Income Ideas for Seniors to Boost Retirement Income
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
17 Passive Income Ideas for Seniors to Boost Retirement Income
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
17 Passive Income Ideas for Seniors to Boost Retirement Income
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
17 Passive Income Ideas for Seniors to Boost Retirement Income
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration

Analyst: Salesforce Stock Could See More Disruption

Last updated on Sun., January 22, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Cowen downgraded Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) to "market perform" from "outperform" this morning, pressuring the shares 1% lower to trade at $144.88 before the bell.

The Wall Street broker also cut its price target on the cloud computing concern to $160 from $175, citing slowing growth for front-office vendors after saying it sees "elevated levels of disruption risk" if consumer spending is dented by a volatile macro backdrop.

Evercore ISI yesterday cut its price target on Salesforce stock to $175 from $200. A further unwinding of optimism could pressure CRM lower, especially considering the 12-month average target price of $190.96 is a 30.4% premium to last night's close and 23 of 34 covering analysts still rate the shares a "buy" or better. 

On the charts, CRM is trying to recover from a mid-December dip to nearly three year lows. Pressure from its 100-day moving average has weighed for the past six months, a time during which CRM shed more than 20%. A look further back shows Salesforce stock sports a 35.3% year-over-year deficit.

For those wishing to speculate with options, now looks like the time to do so. Salesforce stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 35% sits in the relatively low 15th percentile of annual readings, suggesting options traders are pricing in low volatility expectations. 

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Recent Videos

Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: