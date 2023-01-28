Analyst Sees Ralph Lauren Stock Rally Falling Short

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   296.26
Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Is Buying an Aged Corporation a Good Idea?
Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
Visa, L3Harris rise; Intel, Eastman Chemical fall
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/27/2023
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   296.26
Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Is Buying an Aged Corporation a Good Idea?
Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
Visa, L3Harris rise; Intel, Eastman Chemical fall
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/27/2023
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   296.26
Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Is Buying an Aged Corporation a Good Idea?
Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
Visa, L3Harris rise; Intel, Eastman Chemical fall
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/27/2023
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   296.26
Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Is Buying an Aged Corporation a Good Idea?
Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
Visa, L3Harris rise; Intel, Eastman Chemical fall
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/27/2023
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Analyst Sees Ralph Lauren Stock Rally Falling Short

Fri., January 27, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) received a downgrade from BMO Capital to "underperform" from "market perform," though the firm also raised its price target by $4 to $100 -- still a hefty discount to current levels. The analyst in coverage cited worsening margins, noting that though foreign exchange improvements drove the stock to its recent positive price action, there's "worry the stock rally is overdone, particularly with growing North American profit pressures." 

At last glance, RL was down 1.3% at $122.59, and earlier traded as low as $118.32. The stock remains above all notable short- and long-term daily moving averages, however, including its 20-day trendline. Year-to-date, the equity is up 15.6%. 

It's also worth noting that though shorts have buying back their bearish bets over the past month, short interest still represents 9.9% of the stock's available float. It would take nearly one week to cover, at RL's average pace of trading. 

Those looking to bet on the equity's next moves could do so for a bargain right now. This is per RL's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 44% that sits in the relatively low 28th annual percentile. This implies options traders are pricing in low volatility expectations at the moment.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report
Elon Musk's Next Move Cover

Recent Videos

Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: