Analyst: Steer Clear of Coinbase Stock

The shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) were last seen 3.3% lower to trade at $41.40, following a bear note from Mizuho. The analyst downgraded Coinbase stock to "underperform" from "neutral" and slashed its price target by $12 to $32, amid a downbeat crypto trading environment.

In addition, Mizuho pointed out risk surrounding Coinbase's relationship with Circle, the issuer of the second-biggest U.S. dollar-pegged digital asset USD Coin (USDC). Coinbase currently receives revenue from Circle in return for holding customers' dollar balances and its corporate cash in the USDC stablecoin.

Mizuho's note indicated that COIN could fall 30%, which is pretty brutal considering the crypto stock is already down more than 84% in the last 12 months. Every significant moving average is weighing on the equity now, even the smaller 10-day trendline which Coinbase stock has failed to consistently close above since early November.

There is plenty of room for the brokerage bunch to join Mizuho's lead. Of the 20 covering the stock, 11 still rate COIN a "buy" or better. Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus target price of $75.40 is a massive 82.2% premium to the equity's current perch, indicating a round of price-target cuts could be just around the corner.

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .