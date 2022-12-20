QQQ   268.38 (-0.51%)
AAPL   131.60 (-0.58%)
MSFT   238.75 (-0.71%)
META   113.50 (-0.86%)
GOOGL   87.90 (-0.61%)
AMZN   85.03 (+0.13%)
TSLA   146.80 (-2.05%)
NVDA   160.95 (-0.98%)
NIO   10.61 (-4.07%)
BABA   85.30 (-2.13%)
AMD   64.06 (-0.82%)
T   17.81 (-0.28%)
MU   51.40 (-0.62%)
CGC   2.43 (+0.83%)
F   11.67 (-0.17%)
GE   77.68 (-0.49%)
DIS   85.73 (-0.06%)
AMC   4.82 (-1.43%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.21%)
PYPL   68.44 (-0.74%)
NFLX   281.05 (-2.51%)
Analyst: WMG Stock Can Deliver "Sustainable Growth"

Mon., December 19, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) is 1.4% higher to trade at $34.12 this afternoon, following no less than two bull notes from analysts.

Atlantic Equities upgraded WMG to "overweight" from "neutral" and hiked its price target to $41 from $34, saying the music streaming company can deliver sustainable growth -- potentially 10% annually for 10 years -- despite the difficult economic backdrop. Morgan Stanley also raised its price target to $41 from $38.

After briefly trading above the 320-day moving average earlier today -- which its only closed above once in the last nine months -- WMG is once again facing off with this trendline. Coming upon the end of the year, the shares boast a 46.9% quarterly lead.

WMG Chart December 192022

