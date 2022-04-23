S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows 
Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas
American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps
Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion
Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows 
Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas
American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps
Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion
Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows 
Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas
American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps
Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion
Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows 
Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas
American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps
Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion
Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn

Analysts Bombard Snap Stock With Bear Notes After Earnings

Friday, April 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) entered the earnings confessional last night, and its first-quarter report left much to be desired. Snap reported losses of 2 cents per share, which missed analysts' forecasts of a penny profit, on $1.06 billion in revenue, which also just missed expectations. While the social media giant's daily active users (DUA) grew by 18%, higher than estimated, it also issued a muted current-quarter revenue growth forecast. In a prepared statement Snap's CEO Evan Spiegel said the company's first quarter "proved more challenging than we had expected."

Despite the disappointing results, Snap stock was last seen up 4% at $30.58, though the equity saw some wild swings on both sides of the aisle in premarket trading. When we last checked in on SNAP, the shares were attempting to break out of a recent downtrend. And despite today's positive price action, the security is still pacing for its third-consecutive weekly loss.

Analysts, meanwhile, are making some noise. In fact, no less than 18 members of the brokerage bunch lowered their price targets. The lowest of these came from Susquehanna to $34 from $42. There's room for even more price-target cuts, it would seem, as the 12-month consensus price objective sits at $50.37 -- a 70.6% premium to last night's close. 

The equity's options pits are already bursting with activity, too. Within the first half hour of trading, 117,000 calls and 136,000 puts have exchanged hands, which is nine times the intraday average. The most popular position is the weekly 4/22 30-strike call, followed by the 29-strike put in the same series, the former of which is set to expire later today. 


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.