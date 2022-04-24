S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation
Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
Germany: Left party to hold leadership vote amid turmoil
Feds: Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix
Thousands protest plan to raze German village for coal mine
Live updates | Ukraine says Russian attacks continue in east
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation
Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
Germany: Left party to hold leadership vote amid turmoil
Feds: Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix
Thousands protest plan to raze German village for coal mine
Live updates | Ukraine says Russian attacks continue in east
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation
Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
Germany: Left party to hold leadership vote amid turmoil
Feds: Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix
Thousands protest plan to raze German village for coal mine
Live updates | Ukraine says Russian attacks continue in east
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation
Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
Germany: Left party to hold leadership vote amid turmoil
Feds: Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix
Thousands protest plan to raze German village for coal mine
Live updates | Ukraine says Russian attacks continue in east

Analysts Bombard Snap Stock With Bear Notes After Earnings

Last updated on Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) entered the earnings confessional last night, and its first-quarter report left much to be desired. Snap reported losses of 2 cents per share, which missed analysts' forecasts of a penny profit, on $1.06 billion in revenue, which also just missed expectations. While the social media giant's daily active users (DUA) grew by 18%, higher than estimated, it also issued a muted current-quarter revenue growth forecast. In a prepared statement Snap's CEO Evan Spiegel said the company's first quarter "proved more challenging than we had expected."

Despite the disappointing results, Snap stock was last seen up 4% at $30.58, though the equity saw some wild swings on both sides of the aisle in premarket trading. When we last checked in on SNAP, the shares were attempting to break out of a recent downtrend. And despite today's positive price action, the security is still pacing for its third-consecutive weekly loss.

Analysts, meanwhile, are making some noise. In fact, no less than 18 members of the brokerage bunch lowered their price targets. The lowest of these came from Susquehanna to $34 from $42. There's room for even more price-target cuts, it would seem, as the 12-month consensus price objective sits at $50.37 -- a 70.6% premium to last night's close. 

The equity's options pits are already bursting with activity, too. Within the first half hour of trading, 117,000 calls and 136,000 puts have exchanged hands, which is nine times the intraday average. The most popular position is the weekly 4/22 30-strike call, followed by the 29-strike put in the same series, the former of which is set to expire later today. 


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.