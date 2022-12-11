Analysts Eye Retailers After Earnings Results

As quarterly results continue to roll in, two retail stocks are in the spotlight today. Both Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reported earnings, and plenty of analysts are chiming in on both after the events.

Lululemon Stock Plummeting

Though Lululemon reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, the company's current-quarter forecast is weighing on the shares today, with LULU down 10.6% to trade at $334.25 at last check.

No fewer than six analysts raised their price targets, however. J.P. Morgan cited untapped opportunity internationally, raising its price objective to $440 from $414, while Piper Sandler noted that the stock is still well-positioned heading into the holiday quarter due to "brand heat" and inventory availability, and hiked its price target to $390 from $350. LULU also received no fewer than three price-target cuts, though the lowest was from UBS to $390 -- still a hefty premium to current levels.

COST Named "Best Idea" Despite Earnings Miss

Costco stock is inching lower, down 0.2% at $480.60 after the discount retailer's fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue missed estimates. The company, which also saw an increase in operating expenses, cited inflation denting demand.

No fewer than eight analysts chimed in with price-target cuts, with the lowest from Wells Fargo to $450 from $490. The shares did receive some good news, however, as Cowen named COST a "best idea" for 2023. Year-to-date, the equity is down 15.3%.

When individuals think about Reddit stocks, it's not surprising that GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) come to mind. These two stocks were the poster children of the “meme stock" movement in 2021. And they weren't alone. There are a number of speculative stocks that are trending in the social media forum.

The Reddit community, however, is interested in more than low-priced stocks. To be clear, penny stocks still draw a lot of interest from the Reddit crowd. But this is a diverse group of investors. In fact, many of the trending Reddit stocks are companies that are in the portfolio of many retail and institutional investors.

That's why it's worth paying attention to the stocks that are popular with Reddit investors. That's the purpose of this presentation. Here are seven stocks that appear to be sound investment choices for 2023. All of these stocks currently have a consensus analysts rating of Hold or better.

