Remote Work Is Better with This Portable Touchscreen Monitor
Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
SpaceX launches a private mission to the moon with a Japanese lander and United Arab Emirates rover
Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings
Analysts Eye Retailers After Earnings Results

Last updated on Sun., December 11, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
As quarterly results continue to roll in, two retail stocks are in the spotlight today. Both Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reported earnings, and plenty of analysts are chiming in on both after the events.  

Lululemon Stock Plummeting

Though Lululemon reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, the company's current-quarter forecast is weighing on the shares today, with LULU down 10.6% to trade at $334.25 at last check.

No fewer than six analysts raised their price targets, however. J.P. Morgan cited untapped opportunity internationally, raising its price objective to $440 from $414, while Piper Sandler noted that the stock is still well-positioned heading into the holiday quarter due to "brand heat" and inventory availability, and hiked its price target to $390 from $350. LULU also received no fewer than three price-target cuts, though the lowest was from UBS to $390 -- still a hefty premium to current levels. 

COST Named "Best Idea" Despite Earnings Miss

Costco stock is inching lower, down 0.2% at $480.60 after the discount retailer's fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue missed estimates. The company, which also saw an increase in operating expenses, cited inflation denting demand.

No fewer than eight analysts chimed in with price-target cuts, with the lowest from Wells Fargo to $450 from $490. The shares did receive some good news, however, as Cowen named COST a "best idea" for 2023. Year-to-date, the equity is down 15.3%. 

