Analysts Issue Bear Notes Despite Blackberry's Revenue Beat

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) stepped into the earnings confessional last night, reporting first-quarter losses of 5 cents per share, which fell in line with analysts' estimates, alongside better-than-expected revenue of $168 million. The company cited growth in its auto and cybersecurity units for its revenue beat. In response, BB is inching higher, last seen up 0.4% at $5.39.

Despite the mostly upbeat results, BlackBerry stock was hit with two price-target cuts. TD Securities slashed its price objective to $5 from $6.50, while CIBC cut its estimate by $3 to $5. The 12-month consensus price target now sits at $6.25, which is a 16.4% premium to Thursday's close. Meanwhile, of the seven analysts in coverage, five say "hold," and two say "sell."

BlackBerry stock has lost 42.6% this year on its journey back toward penny stock territory. However, the $5 level has kept some of these losses in check, and today the stock could notch its second-straight close above the 10-day moving average, which has helped guide the equity lower over the past year.

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.