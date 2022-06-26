Analysts Issue Bear Notes Despite Blackberry's Revenue Beat

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) stepped into the earnings confessional last night, reporting first-quarter losses of 5 cents per share, which fell in line with analysts' estimates, alongside better-than-expected revenue of $168 million. The company cited growth in its auto and cybersecurity units for its revenue beat. In response, BB is inching higher, last seen up 0.4% at $5.39.

Despite the mostly upbeat results, BlackBerry stock was hit with two price-target cuts. TD Securities slashed its price objective to $5 from $6.50, while CIBC cut its estimate by $3 to $5. The 12-month consensus price target now sits at $6.25, which is a 16.4% premium to Thursday's close. Meanwhile, of the seven analysts in coverage, five say "hold," and two say "sell."

BlackBerry stock has lost 42.6% this year on its journey back toward penny stock territory. However, the $5 level has kept some of these losses in check, and today the stock could notch its second-straight close above the 10-day moving average, which has helped guide the equity lower over the past year.

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.