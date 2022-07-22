50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   305.61 (-0.58%)
AAPL   155.47 (+0.08%)
MSFT   263.62 (-0.46%)
META   173.06 (-5.52%)
GOOGL   111.55 (-2.44%)
AMZN   124.28 (-0.28%)
TSLA   834.63 (+2.39%)
NVDA   175.89 (-2.55%)
NIO   19.89 (-3.82%)
BABA   102.61 (-2.40%)
AMD   89.17 (-2.11%)
MU   61.54 (-3.30%)
CGC   2.74 (-0.72%)
T   18.54 (-2.01%)
GE   68.11 (-0.03%)
F   12.87 (-1.00%)
DIS   103.67 (-0.49%)
AMC   16.44 (-3.29%)
PFE   51.29 (+0.33%)
PYPL   82.58 (-0.21%)
NFLX   225.29 (+0.63%)
QQQ   305.61 (-0.58%)
AAPL   155.47 (+0.08%)
MSFT   263.62 (-0.46%)
META   173.06 (-5.52%)
GOOGL   111.55 (-2.44%)
AMZN   124.28 (-0.28%)
TSLA   834.63 (+2.39%)
NVDA   175.89 (-2.55%)
NIO   19.89 (-3.82%)
BABA   102.61 (-2.40%)
AMD   89.17 (-2.11%)
MU   61.54 (-3.30%)
CGC   2.74 (-0.72%)
T   18.54 (-2.01%)
GE   68.11 (-0.03%)
F   12.87 (-1.00%)
DIS   103.67 (-0.49%)
AMC   16.44 (-3.29%)
PFE   51.29 (+0.33%)
PYPL   82.58 (-0.21%)
NFLX   225.29 (+0.63%)
QQQ   305.61 (-0.58%)
AAPL   155.47 (+0.08%)
MSFT   263.62 (-0.46%)
META   173.06 (-5.52%)
GOOGL   111.55 (-2.44%)
AMZN   124.28 (-0.28%)
TSLA   834.63 (+2.39%)
NVDA   175.89 (-2.55%)
NIO   19.89 (-3.82%)
BABA   102.61 (-2.40%)
AMD   89.17 (-2.11%)
MU   61.54 (-3.30%)
CGC   2.74 (-0.72%)
T   18.54 (-2.01%)
GE   68.11 (-0.03%)
F   12.87 (-1.00%)
DIS   103.67 (-0.49%)
AMC   16.44 (-3.29%)
PFE   51.29 (+0.33%)
PYPL   82.58 (-0.21%)
NFLX   225.29 (+0.63%)
QQQ   305.61 (-0.58%)
AAPL   155.47 (+0.08%)
MSFT   263.62 (-0.46%)
META   173.06 (-5.52%)
GOOGL   111.55 (-2.44%)
AMZN   124.28 (-0.28%)
TSLA   834.63 (+2.39%)
NVDA   175.89 (-2.55%)
NIO   19.89 (-3.82%)
BABA   102.61 (-2.40%)
AMD   89.17 (-2.11%)
MU   61.54 (-3.30%)
CGC   2.74 (-0.72%)
T   18.54 (-2.01%)
GE   68.11 (-0.03%)
F   12.87 (-1.00%)
DIS   103.67 (-0.49%)
AMC   16.44 (-3.29%)
PFE   51.29 (+0.33%)
PYPL   82.58 (-0.21%)
NFLX   225.29 (+0.63%)

Analysts, Options Traders React to Tesla's Earnings Beat

Thursday, July 21, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) took a trip to the earnings confessional after yesterday's close, and was last seen up 7.3% at $796.76 following the results. The company reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates, while revenue fell just shy of forecasts due to higher costs and supply chain issues.

On the analyst front, no fewer than five analysts issued hefty price-target hikes after the news, while Berenberg lowered its price objective to $850 from $900 as it awaits a more intriguing entry point. Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $889.87 is a 12.4% premium to Tesla stock's current perch, and 14 of 23 in coverage rate the security a "buy" or better.

Options players are chiming in as well, and the 593,000 calls and 508,000 puts that have crossed the tape so far today account for nearly double the intraday average. The weekly 7/22 800-strike call is seeing the most action, followed by the 450-strike put from the same series, with positions being opened at both.  

From a technical standpoint, Tesla stock continues to struggle on the charts, though today's pop puts it on track to close above its 60-day moving average for the first time since May 4. In addition, the equity just moved above the $760 level, which has stifled rally attempts multiple times since early June. Still, year-to-date TSLA sports a 24.6% deficit.

TSLA Chart July 21


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.