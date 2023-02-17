Analysts Target 3 Stocks After Earnings

As inflation reports keep investors on their toes, Wall Street continues to get additional clues from the earnings confessional. Today, Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO), Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP), and Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) are all renewed interest from analysts following their respective results.

Twilio's shares were last seen 19.1% higher to trade at $78.67, after the company reported fourth quarter profits and revenue that beat estimates. In response, no less than 10 analysts hiked their target prices. While the $80 level is keeping a lid on today's positive price action, TWLO is still trading at its highest level since November -- adding to a nearly 60% year-to-date lead.

Tripadvisor, meanwhile, reported earnings earlier this week, beating top- and bottom-line expectations in the process. Bernstein waited until today to downgrade Tripadvisor stock, however, cutting its rating to "market perform," after noting that the company's newly unveiled strategic plan was "more defensive than offensive." Last seen down 10.1% to trade at $22.66, TRIP sports a 23.1% year-over-year deficit.

Lastly, Roku today announced losses and revenue that were higher than Wall Street's expectations. At least 11 brokerages upped their price target, with JPMorgan Chase moving all the way up to $90 from $75. ROKU was last seen trading at $75.01 -- its highest level since August -- after adding 18.1%, and now stands nearly 85% higher in 2023.

