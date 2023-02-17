Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
S&P 500   4,065.11 (-0.62%)
DOW   33,604.02 (-0.28%)
QQQ   301.25 (-0.68%)
AAPL   152.85 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.50 (-0.63%)
META   170.47 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   95.08 (-0.45%)
AMZN   97.14 (-1.03%)
TSLA   200.14 (-0.94%)
NVDA   217.47 (-1.16%)
NIO   10.13 (-0.59%)
BABA   100.62 (-2.41%)
AMD   79.39 (-0.86%)
T   19.24 (-0.10%)
F   12.92 (+0.08%)
MU   59.60 (-0.75%)
CGC   2.45 (+0.41%)
GE   83.70 (-0.42%)
DIS   105.67 (-0.15%)
AMC   5.47 (+4.19%)
PFE   42.94 (-0.02%)
PYPL   76.36 (-0.48%)
NFLX   347.96 (-0.78%)
Analysts Target 3 Stocks After Earnings

Thu., February 16, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

As inflation reports keep investors on their toes, Wall Street continues to get additional clues from the earnings confessional. Today, Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO), Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP), and Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) are all renewed interest from analysts following their respective results. 

Twilio's shares were last seen 19.1% higher to trade at $78.67, after the company reported fourth quarter profits and revenue that beat estimates. In response, no less than 10 analysts hiked their target prices. While the $80 level is keeping a lid on today's positive price action, TWLO is still trading at its highest level since November -- adding to a nearly 60% year-to-date lead.

Tripadvisor, meanwhile, reported earnings earlier this week, beating top- and bottom-line expectations in the process. Bernstein waited until today to downgrade Tripadvisor stock, however, cutting its rating to "market perform," after noting that the company's newly unveiled strategic plan was "more defensive than offensive." Last seen down 10.1% to trade at $22.66, TRIP sports a 23.1% year-over-year deficit.

Lastly, Roku today announced losses and revenue that were higher than Wall Street's expectations. At least 11 brokerages upped their price target, with JPMorgan Chase moving all the way up to $90 from $75. ROKU was last seen trading at $75.01 -- its highest level since August -- after adding 18.1%, and now stands nearly 85% higher in 2023. 

