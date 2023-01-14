Andrew Tate case: Romania tows luxury cars, other assets

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/13/2023
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as earnings season kicks off
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/13/2023
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as earnings season kicks off
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/13/2023
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as earnings season kicks off
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/13/2023
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as earnings season kicks off
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Andrew Tate case: Romania tows luxury cars, other assets

Sat., January 14, 2023 | Stephen Mcgrath And Vadim Ghirda, Associated Press

Romanian gendarmes are backdropped by a UK registered luxury vehicle which was seized in a case against media influencer Andrew Tate, is towed away, on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Prosecutors seized several luxury vehicles after Tate lost a second appeal this week at a Bucharest court, where he challenged the seizure of assets in the late December raids, including properties, land, and a fleet of luxury cars. More than 10 properties and land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers have also been seized so far. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest on Saturday to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated $3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is detained in the country on charges of human trafficking.

Romania's National Agency for the Administration of Unavailable Assets said in a statement that it removed a total of 15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches and cash in several currencies. The total value of the goods, the agency said, is estimated at 3.6 million euros ($3.9 million).

About a half-dozen masked law enforcement officers and other officials descended on the compound Saturday to take away the goods. The fleet of automobiles included a blue Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, a Porsche, a BMW, an Aston Martin and a Mercedes-Benz.

Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 4.5 million followers on Twitter, was arrested on Dec. 29 in Bucharest along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.

On Tuesday, all four lost an appeal after a court upheld a judge’s Dec. 30 move to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days. A day later, Tate lost another appeal that challenged assets seized by prosecutors in the case so far.

Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, said it had seized 15 luxury vehicles in the case, and identified more than 10 properties and land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers.

If prosecutors can prove they gained money through illicit activities including human trafficking, the assets could be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and compensation for victims, said Ramona Bolla, a DIICOT spokesperson.

DIICOT said it has identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by the members of the alleged crime group.


The agency said victims were lured by pretenses of love, and later intimidated, kept under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into performing in pornography.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

After the assets were moved Saturday, a post appeared on Tate’s Twitter account, which read: “Anyone who believes I’m a human trafficker is genuinely a moron,” and that “anyone smart enough to understand the American System is unfair would be mind blown by the injustice of the Romanian System.”

___

Stephen McGrath reported from Sighisoara.

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023 Cover
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Recent Videos

Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: