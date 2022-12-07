Android phones in Iran get false quake alerts amid protests

S&P 500   3,941.26
DOW   33,596.34
QQQ   281.68
Franchising Could Be the Secret to Reaping the Rewards of a Down Economy. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.
Why Your IRA Could Crash on January 16th? (Ad)
3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
Why Your IRA Could Crash on January 16th? (Ad)
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
🚨 [Strong Buy Alert] Is this laser stock in your portfolio? (Ad)
Trump Org. jury seeks clarity as deliberations continue
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
S&P 500   3,941.26
DOW   33,596.34
QQQ   281.68
Franchising Could Be the Secret to Reaping the Rewards of a Down Economy. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.
Why Your IRA Could Crash on January 16th? (Ad)
3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
Why Your IRA Could Crash on January 16th? (Ad)
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
🚨 [Strong Buy Alert] Is this laser stock in your portfolio? (Ad)
Trump Org. jury seeks clarity as deliberations continue
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
S&P 500   3,941.26
DOW   33,596.34
QQQ   281.68
Franchising Could Be the Secret to Reaping the Rewards of a Down Economy. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.
Why Your IRA Could Crash on January 16th? (Ad)
3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
Why Your IRA Could Crash on January 16th? (Ad)
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
🚨 [Strong Buy Alert] Is this laser stock in your portfolio? (Ad)
Trump Org. jury seeks clarity as deliberations continue
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
S&P 500   3,941.26
DOW   33,596.34
QQQ   281.68
Franchising Could Be the Secret to Reaping the Rewards of a Down Economy. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.
Why Your IRA Could Crash on January 16th? (Ad)
3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
Why Your IRA Could Crash on January 16th? (Ad)
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
🚨 [Strong Buy Alert] Is this laser stock in your portfolio? (Ad)
Trump Org. jury seeks clarity as deliberations continue
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs

Android phones in Iran get false quake alerts amid protests

Wed., December 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — False earthquake alerts went off on Wednesday on Android smartphones in Iran as the country continues to grapple with nationwide protests. Authorities offered conflicting accounts as to why the incident happened.

Col. Ramin Pashaei, deputy chief of Iran’s cyber police, told Iranian state television that only Android phones received the false alert. He blamed testing at state-owned service provider Iran Mobile Communications Co. for the alert.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency described the incident as a hack and said: “This message is fake; do not leave your homes.” The two conflicting accounts of the event could not be immediately reconciled.

Google, which provides the Android software, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran has seen a series of hacks since the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini after her detention by the country's morality police. Her death has sparked months of protests that now include calls for the overthrow of Iran's theocracy, one of the greatest challenges faced by Tehran since the chaotic years after its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: