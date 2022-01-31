Angi, Moderna rise; L3Harris Technologies, Kellogg fall

Monday, January 31, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Citrix Systems Inc., down $3.61 to $101.94

The company agreed to be taken private for $104 per share in cash in a deal worth $16.5 billion including debt.

Angi Inc., up 78 cents to $8.58

Angi, an online home services company, said its project professionals will soon be available online and at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S.

LXP Industrial Trust, up 48 cents to $14.89

Land & Buildings Investment Management offered to buy the real estate investment trust for $16 a share in a deal worth $4.4 billion.

Moderna Inc., up $9.86 to $169.33

U.S. regulators granted full approval to the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., down $9.38 to $209.29

The company reported revenue for its latest quarter that fell below analysts' estimates and issued a weak full-year forecast.

Kellogg Co., down $2.26 to $63

Food makers were lagging behind the rest of the market.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down 70 cents to $49.76

The company has reportedly begun the process of putting its international drug store business, Boots, up for sale.

Otis Worldwide Corp., up $2.66 to $85.43

The maker of elevators and escalators reported earnings that came in ahead of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Before you consider Citrix Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citrix Systems wasn't on the list.

While Citrix Systems currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article