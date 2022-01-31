QQQ   363.05 (+3.20%)
AAPL   174.78 (+2.61%)
MSFT   310.98 (+0.88%)
FB   313.26 (+3.83%)
GOOGL   2,706.07 (+1.46%)
AMZN   2,991.47 (+3.89%)
TSLA   936.72 (+10.68%)
NVDA   244.86 (+7.21%)
BABA   125.79 (+9.16%)
NIO   24.51 (+17.27%)
AMD   114.25 (+8.56%)
CGC   8.04 (+10.59%)
MU   82.27 (+3.78%)
GE   94.48 (+2.58%)
T   25.50 (+1.15%)
F   20.30 (+3.89%)
DIS   142.97 (+3.13%)
AMC   16.06 (+6.64%)
PFE   52.69 (-3.02%)
ACB   4.16 (+6.39%)
BA   200.24 (+5.07%)
Angi, Moderna rise; L3Harris Technologies, Kellogg fall

Monday, January 31, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Citrix Systems Inc., down $3.61 to $101.94

The company agreed to be taken private for $104 per share in cash in a deal worth $16.5 billion including debt.

Angi Inc., up 78 cents to $8.58

Angi, an online home services company, said its project professionals will soon be available online and at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S.

LXP Industrial Trust, up 48 cents to $14.89

Land & Buildings Investment Management offered to buy the real estate investment trust for $16 a share in a deal worth $4.4 billion.

Moderna Inc., up $9.86 to $169.33

U.S. regulators granted full approval to the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., down $9.38 to $209.29

The company reported revenue for its latest quarter that fell below analysts' estimates and issued a weak full-year forecast.

Kellogg Co., down $2.26 to $63

Food makers were lagging behind the rest of the market.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down 70 cents to $49.76

The company has reportedly begun the process of putting its international drug store business, Boots, up for sale.

Otis Worldwide Corp., up $2.66 to $85.43

The maker of elevators and escalators reported earnings that came in ahead of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
L3Harris Technologies (LHX)3.1$209.29-4.3%1.95%27.68Buy$243.77
Otis Worldwide (OTIS)2.3$85.43+3.2%1.12%30.29Hold$82.88
Citrix Systems (CTXS)2.3$101.94-3.4%1.45%40.61Hold$91.67
