S&P 500   3,257.85 (+0.84%)
DOW   28,868.80 (+1.16%)
QQQ   216.16 (+1.67%)
AAPL   300.35 (+2.28%)
FB   209.78 (+2.21%)
MSFT   160.62 (+1.85%)
GOOGL   1,368.68 (+2.19%)
AMZN   1,898.01 (+2.72%)
CGC   20.13 (-4.55%)
NVDA   239.91 (+1.96%)
MU   55.39 (+2.99%)
BABA   219.77 (+3.62%)
GE   11.93 (+6.90%)
TSLA   430.26 (+2.85%)
AMD   49.10 (+7.06%)
T   38.86 (-0.56%)
ACB   2.02 (-6.48%)
F   9.42 (+1.29%)
NFLX   329.81 (+1.93%)
PRI   131.83 (+0.97%)
BAC   35.64 (+1.19%)
GILD   65.23 (+0.38%)
DIS   148.20 (+2.47%)
Anixter, Tesla rise while Wingstop, SL Green fall

Posted on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Anixter International Inc., up $3.55 to $95.65

The supplier of communication and security products agreed to a new buyout offer from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier and Rice.

Wingstop Inc., down $1.49 to $84.74

The owner of chicken wing restaurants said Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Kruguer will resign as of March 7.

Tesla Inc., up $11.93 to $430.26

The electric car maker will deliver its first China-made Model 3 sedans on Jan. 7, according to a published report.

Pfizer Inc., down 4 cents to $39.14

Major pharmaceutical companies are raising list prices on more than 200 drugs, according to media reports.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $3.24 to $49.10

Shares in the chipmaker and other technology companies rose as the U.S. and China move closer to signing a trade agreement.

Boeing Co., up $7.56 to $333.32

The aircraft maker is focusing on better automation systems to aid pilots, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Duke Energy Corp., down 87 cents to $90.34

The energy company reached a deal with North Carolina to excavate nearly 80 million tons of coal ash at six facilities.

SL Green Realty Corp., down $2.97 to $88.91

Real estate companies lagged the market as investors shifted money away from the safe-play sector.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pfizer (PFE)$39.14-0.1%3.68%13.05Hold$43.66
Boeing (BA)$333.32+2.3%2.47%20.82Hold$375.81
Anixter International (AXE)$95.65+3.9%N/A16.41Buy$85.50
Wingstop (WING)$84.74-1.7%0.52%100.88Buy$100.62
SL Green Realty (SLG)$88.91-3.2%3.82%13.43Hold$94.53
Duke Energy (DUK)$90.34-1.0%4.18%19.14Hold$93.70
Tesla (TSLA)$430.26+2.9%N/A-75.22Hold$281.81

