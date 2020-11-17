Another booming quarter for Walmart, but sales are slowing

In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart to enter a Walmart in Rolling Meadows, Ill. Walmart turned out another stellar quarter as the world’s largest retailer powers through a pandemic that has felled other national chains. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer delivered a 56% increase in its fiscal third-quarter profits while revenue rose 5.3%. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart turned out another stellar quarter as the world’s largest retailer powers through a pandemic that has felled other national chains.
But sales at stores opened at least a year slowed in the three months that ended with October compared with earlier this year as the pandemic gained ground. Americans spent more per trip when they did go to Walmart, but they began cutting down on the number of visits they made.
The U.S. on Tuesday reported the slowest monthly retail sales since the spring when the pandemic seized up the economy. Shares of Walmart slipped in early trading despite huge profits.
Sales at Walmart stores opened at least a year— a key barometer for a retailer's health — rose 6.4%. Same-stores sales jumped 9.3% during the second quarter, and 10% in first.
Third-quarter profits surged 56% and revenue hit $133.75 billion, a 5.3% increase. Both were better that Wall Street had projected. Online sales spiked nearly 80% after nearly doubling in the previous quarter.
Despite a sales slowdown before the crucial holiday season, Walmart's expansion into online grocery is widening the gap between it and its rivals. In September it launched a membership program to deliver what people want more than ever in a pandemic as they reduce their public exposure: convenience.
“This was another strong quarter on the top and bottom line," said CEO Doug McMillon. "We think these new customer behaviors will largely persist and we’re well positioned to serve customers,"
McMillon told analysts during a Tuesday conference call that Walmart will be better at responding to the stockpiling seen during the the spring as virus cases surged around the country. But he acknowledged that Walmart continues to struggle keeping up with demand for paper goods and cleaning supplies.
It is the ability to offer basics and more than has allowed big box stores to thrive even as thousands of retail stores and national chains suffer.
That trend continued to manifest itself Tuesday at Walmart, and Home Depot as well, which reported a 23% quarterly sales surge. At Kohl's, a more traditional retailer, sales dropped 13.3% and it lost money.
Walmart is making further accommodations for a third wave of infections in the U.S., expanding its traditional Black Friday sale over three separate periods in November. Some of the most enticing offers are going online to encourage customers to stay at home.
Over the weekend it began counting the customers that entered its stores as it did this spring, trying to protect them and its staff from crowded aisles.
While Walmart navigates the virus at home, it is retreating further from previous international expansion efforts.
Walmart on Monday said it would sell off 85% of its Japanese supermarket subsidiary Seiyu in a deal valued at 172.5 billion ($1.6 billion). It said earlier this month it was backing out of Argentina.
Last month, Walmart announced the sale of its British supermarket chain Asda for 6.8 billion pounds ($8.8 billion), though it will keep a minority stake and a seat of the board.
_____
Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Boring Stocks That Are Winners
Some stocks don’t get much attention during bull markets. They can be too boring for a growth portfolio. But when the market is going through a period of volatility and uncertainty, these tried-and-true performers have a way of making their way back to popularity.
And there are good reasons for this. First, many of these boring stocks pay dividends. This means that the company will reward shareholders simply for holding on to its stock. Dividend stocks aren’t designed to make you rich quickly. However, they are designed to offer investors an amount of predictability. And we could all use a little bit of that right now.
And predictable stocks can also help investors manage risk. It can be fun to invest in speculative stocks. But they include a risk premium. When these stocks go up (as they sometimes do), they usually have a return that exceeds the broader market. But when they go down (and usually do), they usually go down more than the broader market.
But “boring” stocks tend to move closer to the broader market. If you want an analogy from current events, these stocks flatten the curve. They won’t soar as high as riskier stocks, but they won’t sink as low either. And right now, preserving capital should be the number one item on every investor’s checklist.
With that in mind, we’ve created this special presentation to highlight 7 conservative stocks that can help investors win this moment in time. Many of them pay dividends; some do not. But they all have solid fundamental reasons to own them now.
View the "7 Boring Stocks That Are Winners".