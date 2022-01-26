QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)

Another Navy officer pleads guilty in wide-spanning scandal

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Navy commander admitted in federal court to sending a Malaysian defense contractor classified ship schedules for the Navy’s 7th Fleet in exchange for extravagant meals, luxury travel, cash and the services of prostitutes.

Commander Stephen Shedd is the third member of the 7th Fleet to plead guilty to bribery charges in one of the Navy’s worst corruption scandals, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement Wednesday.

Nine members of the 7th Fleet were indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2017 for conspiring with and receiving bribes from Leonard Francis.

Prosecutors said Francis' firm, Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia and its owner, known by his nickname “Fat Leonard,” bribed Navy officers with fancy gifts, trips and prostitutes to provide classified information in order to beat competitors and overcharge for services.

The scheme cost the Navy some $35 million.

“According to Shedd’s admissions as set forth in his plea agreement, the defendants informed Francis of planned U.S. Navy ship movements by providing Francis with classified U.S. Navy ship schedules and narrative summaries of those schedules. The defendants provided Francis with internal, proprietary U.S. Navy information,” the U.S. Attorney's Office statement said.

It was not clear what potential punishment Shedd will face after his plea in the court in San Diego. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21.

Shedd and his lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.

The case has resulted in federal criminal charges against 34 Navy officials, defense contractors, including Francis, and the Glenn Defense Marine Asia corporation.

The trial of the six remaining defendants from the 7th Fleet is scheduled to begin Feb. 28.


7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits

Are you ready for the metaverse? Yeah, I’m not either. But many people are enjoying living their life in a virtual world. However, virtual reality and augmented reality goes beyond the world of video games. The applications for this technology include remote assistance, training, and education.

And like e-commerce, this was a sector that experienced significant growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. Necessity frequently inspires new ways of thinking and so it is that millions of Americans had to figure out how to do things remotely.

But what you want to know as a prospective investor is whether there’s more growth in store. Fortune Business Insights reports that the global market for VR gaming will reach $45.2 billion by 2027. That’s up from $5.1 billion in 2019 and $17 billion in 2020. That comes out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8%. That should get your attention. It’s certainly drawn the attention of many of the tech giants. Many of the FAANG stocks are investing in this market with the expectation of massive future growth.

If you’re looking to invest in this growing sector, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven virtual reality stocks that, while they dabble in the virtual world can deliver real profits for your portfolio.

View the "7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.