Another Tech Stock Gearing Up for Earnings Next Week

The shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) are flat today, last seen down 0.5% at $14.34, ahead of the tech company's fiscal third-quarter earnings report, which is due out next Tuesday, Aug. 30 after the close. HPE has shed 8.8% this year, though it's managed to add 8.4% during the quarter so far. The stock is cooling from its July and early August rally, which ran out of steam at the 320-day moving average late last week. Just below, the equity's 30-day moving average is keeping some of these losses in check.

Analysts have remained mostly bullish. Of the 12 in coverage, seven say "buy" or better, compared to three "hold" ratings, and two "strong sells." Meanwhile, short interest is on the rise, up 3.2% in the last two reporting periods. However, the 28.92 million shares sold short make up just a slim 2.2% of the stock's available float.

HPE has a history of mostly positive post-earnings reactions, looking back over the past two years, with five of these eight instances netting higher next-day returns. Regardless of direction, HPE has averaged a 3% move, which is much smaller than the 6.6% swing the options pits are pricing in this time around.

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

