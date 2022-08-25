QQQ   317.73 (+0.86%)
AAPL   169.56 (+1.21%)
MSFT   276.78 (+0.36%)
META   166.70 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   115.24 (+1.36%)
AMZN   135.90 (+1.57%)
TSLA   297.03 (-0.02%)
NVDA   172.18 (-0.02%)
NIO   19.49 (+3.29%)
BABA   98.49 (+6.45%)
AMD   95.37 (+2.85%)
T   18.04 (+0.17%)
MU   59.97 (+2.85%)
CGC   4.05 (+4.11%)
F   15.98 (+2.96%)
GE   79.47 (+3.56%)
DIS   117.55 (+0.98%)
AMC   9.68 (+1.04%)
PYPL   95.46 (+1.81%)
PFE   47.46 (+0.06%)
NFLX   232.12 (+1.09%)
QQQ   317.73 (+0.86%)
AAPL   169.56 (+1.21%)
MSFT   276.78 (+0.36%)
META   166.70 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   115.24 (+1.36%)
AMZN   135.90 (+1.57%)
TSLA   297.03 (-0.02%)
NVDA   172.18 (-0.02%)
NIO   19.49 (+3.29%)
BABA   98.49 (+6.45%)
AMD   95.37 (+2.85%)
T   18.04 (+0.17%)
MU   59.97 (+2.85%)
CGC   4.05 (+4.11%)
F   15.98 (+2.96%)
GE   79.47 (+3.56%)
DIS   117.55 (+0.98%)
AMC   9.68 (+1.04%)
PYPL   95.46 (+1.81%)
PFE   47.46 (+0.06%)
NFLX   232.12 (+1.09%)
QQQ   317.73 (+0.86%)
AAPL   169.56 (+1.21%)
MSFT   276.78 (+0.36%)
META   166.70 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   115.24 (+1.36%)
AMZN   135.90 (+1.57%)
TSLA   297.03 (-0.02%)
NVDA   172.18 (-0.02%)
NIO   19.49 (+3.29%)
BABA   98.49 (+6.45%)
AMD   95.37 (+2.85%)
T   18.04 (+0.17%)
MU   59.97 (+2.85%)
CGC   4.05 (+4.11%)
F   15.98 (+2.96%)
GE   79.47 (+3.56%)
DIS   117.55 (+0.98%)
AMC   9.68 (+1.04%)
PYPL   95.46 (+1.81%)
PFE   47.46 (+0.06%)
NFLX   232.12 (+1.09%)
QQQ   317.73 (+0.86%)
AAPL   169.56 (+1.21%)
MSFT   276.78 (+0.36%)
META   166.70 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   115.24 (+1.36%)
AMZN   135.90 (+1.57%)
TSLA   297.03 (-0.02%)
NVDA   172.18 (-0.02%)
NIO   19.49 (+3.29%)
BABA   98.49 (+6.45%)
AMD   95.37 (+2.85%)
T   18.04 (+0.17%)
MU   59.97 (+2.85%)
CGC   4.05 (+4.11%)
F   15.98 (+2.96%)
GE   79.47 (+3.56%)
DIS   117.55 (+0.98%)
AMC   9.68 (+1.04%)
PYPL   95.46 (+1.81%)
PFE   47.46 (+0.06%)
NFLX   232.12 (+1.09%)

Another Tech Stock Gearing Up for Earnings Next Week

Wed., August 24, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) are flat today, last seen down 0.5% at $14.34, ahead of the tech company's fiscal third-quarter earnings report, which is due out next Tuesday, Aug. 30 after the close. HPE has shed 8.8% this year, though it's managed to add 8.4% during the quarter so far. The stock is cooling from its July and early August rally, which ran out of steam at the 320-day moving average late last week. Just below, the equity's 30-day moving average is keeping some of these losses in check. 

hpe aug 24

Analysts have remained mostly bullish. Of the 12 in coverage, seven say "buy" or better, compared to three "hold" ratings, and two "strong sells." Meanwhile, short interest is on the rise, up 3.2% in the last two reporting periods. However, the 28.92 million shares sold short make up just a slim 2.2% of the stock's available float. 

HPE has a history of mostly positive post-earnings reactions, looking back over the past two years, with five of these eight instances netting higher next-day returns. Regardless of direction, HPE has averaged a 3% move, which is much smaller than the 6.6% swing the options pits are pricing in this time around. 

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.