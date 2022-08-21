S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite

Chinese farmers struggle as scorching drought wilts crops
For Republican governors, all economic success is local

Get CompTIA Certified and Future-Proof Your Skills
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela

Workers at UK's largest container port to join rail strikes
Homeowning while Black: Couple alleges bias in appraisal
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
Chinese farmers struggle as scorching drought wilts crops
For Republican governors, all economic success is local
Get CompTIA Certified and Future-Proof Your Skills
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Workers at UK's largest container port to join rail strikes
Homeowning while Black: Couple alleges bias in appraisal
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
Chinese farmers struggle as scorching drought wilts crops
For Republican governors, all economic success is local
Get CompTIA Certified and Future-Proof Your Skills
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Workers at UK's largest container port to join rail strikes
Homeowning while Black: Couple alleges bias in appraisal
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
Chinese farmers struggle as scorching drought wilts crops
For Republican governors, all economic success is local
Get CompTIA Certified and Future-Proof Your Skills
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Workers at UK's largest container port to join rail strikes
Homeowning while Black: Couple alleges bias in appraisal

AP PHOTOS: 'Wall of Death' show delivers thrills, memories

Sun., August 21, 2022 | Darko Vojinovic, Associated Press


Performers prepare motorcycles in front of the "Wall of Death", also known as a motordrome or silodrome, prior the motorcycle rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Motorcycle enthusiasts in Belgrade were in for a trip down the memory lane last week when near-forgotten Well of Death stunt show came to town. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Stunt-driving enthusiasts waxed nostalgic when the "Wall of Death” came to Serbia's capital.

A cylinder-shaped wooden structure was put up by the Danube River in Belgrade so motorcyclists could drive up and around its walls, an act that appears to defy gravity but once was a fixture of carnivals in many parts of the world.

The round arena serves as a track, and centrifugal force holds up the riders who navigate it vertically. Spectators watch from above as the deafening roar of engines mixes with the smell of gasoline and screeching tires.

A performance in Belgrade thrilled younger viewers. Most never had seen a “Wall of Death” show, which emerged almost a century ago and became a rarity after giving way to other forms of entertainment.

The stunt drivers came from neighboring Bosnia. Zoran Milojkovic and Drazen Grbic, who are from the northwestern Bosnian town of Banja Luka, are determined to keep up the family business started by their father-in-law when both Serbia and Bosnia were part of the now-former Yugoslavia.

Riding the wall of death, sometimes known as a well of death, isn’t easy. The driver must carefully speed up while ascending the barrel-shaped structure and must maintain the right speed and position to avoid sliding down.

Before a performance in Belgrade this week, Grbic and Milojkovic made sure their helmets were on properly and their motorcycle tires were in good shape. As they looked up, audience members greeted and encouraged them.

Once the show finishes its run in Belgrade, the stunt structure will be dismantled and ready to move on to another event in the region, bringing with it a whiff of forgotten times.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

